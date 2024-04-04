Find out what humans will look like in the year 3024: What AI reveals will surprise you | the answers

the artificial intelligence (Artificial Intelligence) has become an indispensable tool for most people in the world because it can perform different tasks and thus make their lives easier. In fact, one of the doubts that humanity has is its knowledge of its future, so on this occasion ChatGPT revealed future predictions in 1000 years. All the details about this surprising result in the following note.

What will humans look like in the year 3024, according to artificial intelligence?

Platform Domain She decided to consult artificial intelligence about human life in the future and the results were surprising. From the beginning, ChatGPT stated that humans would have very significant changes in biological, cultural, technological and other elements.

“It is difficult to predict with certainty where we will be in 1,000 years, but it is likely that we will see major changes at both the biological and cultural levels due to the advancement of science and technology, among other factors.“The chatbot app indicated.

While Bard emphasized the following: “Human life will be very different from what we know today thanks to technological advances, from the way we communicate and work to the way we interact with the world around us.“.

In this way, AI has revealed a picture of humanity as it will look in the next thousand years, highlighting very different people, with healthy and well-functioning bodies, and some robots that will coexist with living beings. Likewise, you can see flying cars, aircraft that are very modern according to the time, and society that lives in very high and technological buildings.

What will the Earth look like in the future according to artificial intelligence?

One user asked ChatGPT what the Earth will look like in the future, so they decided to share it across their social networks. According to the pictures, the planet will have advanced technology, meaning that residents will be transported via anti-gravity capsules amid the blue lights that will be on the main roads and streets.

Artificial intelligence has also shown that buildings and public transportation will have a highly technological appearance and will be accompanied by abundant green spaces that will decorate cities. Citizens will learn to drive the capsules, which in turn will replace traditional means of transportation, such as buses, trains, cars, etc.

What is the most comfortable place to live in Lima, according to AI?

According to data provided by ChatGPT, the most comfortable area in Metropolitan Lima to stay in is Miraflores, because it offers its residents beautiful landscapes and sea views that will make them have a beautiful experience: “Miraflores offers an excellent quality of life thanks to its location next to the sea, offering beautiful views and access to green spaces. In addition, it contains a wide range of services, restaurants, shops, shopping centers, entertainment options and nightlife. A popular place for both locals and foreigners due to its friendly atmosphere and cultural offerings“.