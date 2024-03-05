The mother of Laken Riley, the Georgia student killed by Venezuela, has broken her silence

The mother of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia medical student allegedly murdered by Venezuela, has spoken out for the first time since the incident, calling it an “avoidable tragedy.”

By NY Journal

“As I sit down to write this message, I'm literally at a loss for words,” Alison Phillips, a woman, wrote on Facebook. “My family has suffered a loss so devastating and unimaginable that no one should be forced to endure.”

“It is too easy to lose our faith in humanity because of this senseless and avoidable tragedy,” he added. However, she said her family had received an enormous amount of “love, support and help” during what she described as a “horrific nightmare”.

“I can't begin to tell you how much we appreciate all the texts, calls, flowers, food, groceries, bows, photos, personal gifts, memorabilia, gift cards and donations to Laken's Foundation,” Phillips wrote on her social network.

“We are grateful to everyone who has been here for us during this difficult time. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming and this is the best way to thank everyone at the right time. I hope each and every one of you knows how much we love you and appreciate all that you have done.

He asked us to continue to pray

Phillips thanked Jesus Christ for being with her and her family during this “heartbreaking time.” “I encourage everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus. “I give him all the credit for helping us get through this,” he said.

He asked people to continue to pray for his family as they “put one foot forward.”

Riley was killed while jogging around the University of Georgia campus. The alleged killer was identified as Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan citizen who was living illegally in the United States.

read more NY Journal