Ahead of Super Tuesday, Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential primary

Ahead of Super Tuesday, Donald Trump at the North Dakota Republican Party presidential caucus (AP/FILE)

Donald Trump Republicans won the House of Representatives North Dakota Monday, adding to his winning streak Super Tuesday.

The former president topped the former ambassador in the 12 assembly seat polls. UN, Nikki Haley. End locations Trump Back on the winning streak, when Sunday was interrupted Haley He won his first primary campaign DC.

Those who like White House Now they are turning their attention Super TuesdayWhen results come in from 16 states and one territory, they represent the most delegates on any given day in the presidential election. Trump and the President Joe BidenA Democrat is dominating their races and is on track to win their nomination later this month.

According to the rules North Dakota, candidates are eligible to win delegates if they get at least 20% of the votes. However, the candidate who secures at least 60% of the votes gets all 29 delegates from the state.

Four candidates including Trump And Nikki Haley. Other candidates who have received little attention are entrepreneurs Florida David Stuckenberg and businessman and pastor Texas Ryan Binkleywho recently completed his campaign.

Trump trails rival Nikki Haley in second place in North Dakota (REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

Governor North Dakota, Doug Burgumwho ended his failed presidential campaign in December, spoke on behalf of Trump Monday night and endorsed his support for the former president before the assemblies Iowa.

“I think we're going to send a message that's the beginning of tomorrow, and President Donald Trump is going to shut this down, and it's going to be the end of the road.”said Bargam In a virtual address to the assembly attendees.

Karen GroeningerRetired music teacher and librarian AlmondHe said on Monday that he had voted for Trump, calling it the best option. He quoted the speech of a 76-year-old woman Trump 2020 at the annual event March for Life Against abortion Washington DC. — the first sitting president — and his border policies.

A longtime Republican state senator, Dick Dever of BismarckHe said he voted for Haley, but said he was unlikely to win. said a 72-year-old retired factory representative. “I hear a lot of people say they really like Trump's policies, but they don't like the way he conducts himself, and I think he's gone a little too far.”

Assembly voters were encouraged to become paid party members, but those unwilling to pay $50 for annual membership were asked to sign a pledge to join the party, the assembly speaker said. Robert Harms.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergham and former candidate Vivek Ramasamy were active in the Trump campaign (AP/FILE).

North Dakota It is the only state without voter registration. Caucuses followed official state voter identification protocols, such as issuing driver's licenses. Voting was done only in person and on paper ballots, which were counted by hand.

In 2016, he was a representative North Dakota Helper Trump To get the required numbers for the Republican presidential nominee.

He captured three Electoral College votes North Dakota In 2016 and 2020, it won approximately 63% and 65% of those votes, respectively.

As President, Trump visited Bismarck And are sending He campaigned twice in 2017 to talk about tax cuts distance In 2018 for the Republican Party Kevin Cramer The latter's successful attempt by the Democrats in the Senate against the senator Heidi Heitkamp.

He Democratic Party-NPL of North Dakota It conducts presidential elections almost entirely by mail, with voting by mail from February 20 to March 30, with the right to vote in person for residents of Indian reservations. BidenRepresentative Dean Phillips Six more are on the ballot.

A third party will count the votes distance On March 30, the results will be available on the party's website.

Senator Bernie Sanders He won the Democratic primary in 2016 and 2020.

