The Maximum Number of Credit Cards You Should Own, According to Experts

Having a credit card is an advantage that many Colombians choose to make purchases of any kind and defer payment in installments, in the event that there is not enough cash to pay for a product right away.

In some cases, banks offer their users wallet options with two and three cards to make purchases and they do not have to borrow with a single plasticHowever, it is recommended that you know exactly how many cards you can use to enjoy a good credit life and stable financial health.

Economists confirm that it is better to have a maximum of three cards and combine the quota between them in order to have a good money management.

However, this number may vary depending on the payment capacity and the way the card is managed from month to month.

In this sense, Nu Bank makes some recommendations for responsible use of the card:

Organize your expenses: first of all, A budget that contains an analysis of your income and expenses that should be done regularly. This should include the costs of the credit card and the usage that will be given from month to month, bearing in mind that this plastic money should be a help and not an unnecessary expense. There are tools that help make this control easier to implement and allow you to adjust the credit limit from your cell phone, ensuring that you don’t spend more than planned.

Review the costs before choosing a credit card: It is important to keep in mind that by October 2020, according to Superfinanciera data, 2 million cards were blocked due to non-payment. Late payments can often be the result of the same product costs, since some cards incur additional fees such as handling fees, per-use fees, the cost of cash out and inactivity, among others. And the It is important when implementing financial planning to consider these additional expenses or to select entities that do not impose these additional costs.

In general, credit cards can be associated with excessive spending and lack of control, but the truth is that these means of payment can become great tools for achieving goals and achieving personal goals, as long as an affordable, profitable and affordable option is chosen. to the user’s profile and needs.