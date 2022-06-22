Company that sends money orders to Cuba suspends services for “banking reasons”

Our readers told us on our page about one of the best options for sending money transfers to Cuba: Sendvalu.

According to a note from the company itself, Sendvalu money can be sent to Cuba from almost all countries.

For example, those listed include the United States, Canada, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark.

However, the money transfer platform, through which it was possible to receive US dollars on the island, announced on Monday a new suspension of its services.

In direct contact with the editorial office Cuban Guide They reported that “for banking reasons, we are currently unable to maintain our distribution service in Cuba.”

They confirm from the company that they are “working on a solution”.

Likewise, they informed that they will inform their clients as soon as it becomes possible to transfer funds to Cuba.

Until the temporary suspension, Sendvalu offered bank transfer and home delivery options in Cuba.

Transfers were made to debit cards in Cuban pesos from Bandec, Banco Metropolitano and Banco Popular de Ahorro.

In the case of US dollar deposits, they cautioned that “it is only possible to transfer fixed amounts between 25 and 400 US dollars.”

With direct delivery to the recipient, Sindvale It guarantees that it has been carried out “at no additional cost”.

In the first case, they indicated that the delivery time is 24 working hours, while in the second they indicate between 3 and 5.

Payment on this platform can be quickly and without problems by credit card (Master Card Credit Card or Visa), they communicate.

If you want to know other ways to send money to your family in Cuba, we recommend reading This article.