The Los Angeles Lakers signed the former Golden State Warriors

Low season for NBA 2023-2024 It is coming to an end and with it the majority of teams’ moves to modify their rosters. One of the busiest is Los Angeles Lakers. Although his roster adjustments were minor, they are still important for the upcoming campaign.

During last Wednesday the eighteenth, this servant narrated himself here In full swing Final action of the led team LeBron James. advertisements

«Louis King, 24 years old, played a short stint in the 2023-2023 NBA season with… Philadelphia 76ers. He participated in one match after agreeing to a bilateral contract in late December. His greatest experiences were in… Dori J He averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 32 regular season games with the Delaware Blue Coats.

New signing for the Los Angeles Lakers

According to a report by Chris Haynes, senior NBA writer: “Los Angeles Lakers They’re hiring a point guard Queendary WitherspoonAccording to what his agent, Daniel Hazan, told him. Weathspoon averaged 15.5 points, shooting 52 percent and 40 percent from long range in two NBA preseason games while playing for Israeli club Maccabi Raanana..

Weatherspoon He was initially a second-round pick. San Antonio Spurs In 2019. From there he moved up the ranks Golden State Warriors In the 2021-2022 season. He played just 42 games in the NBA and left averages of 2.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 6.5 minutes per game.

He played most of the time in the G League with Golden State Warriors. Reports indicate that he has impressed in recent days Los Angeles Lakers In two commitments, he played with Maccabi Raanana, and that is why the contract came.