March 3, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Lord of the Skies 8: This is how Rafael Amaya defeated his girlfriend, Maritza Ramos | video

Lane Skeldon March 3, 2023 2 min read

emission Raphael Amaya It will probably be the comeback of the year after the success of “Lord of Heaven 8l Telemundo An actor can get endless film and TV offers, but all of this would not have been possible without his support. wifethe boss Maritza Ramoswho succumbed after fierce resistance to the charm of “Aurelio Casillas”, who narrated V video like conquered.

The actor recently celebrated his 46th birthday in the company of his wife wifeBut partying and alcohol aside, they threw a moderate celebration with a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant, which makes it more than obvious. Maritza Ramos conquered to Raphael Amaya in depth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Altair Jarabo falls in love with grids with a matching transparencies look

March 3, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Lila Pons, Qian’s niece, throws the bachelorette party and these challenges outlast her guests

March 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Lorena Herrera hasn’t left and responded to Lyn May for saying she dresses cheaply

March 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

They discovered a hidden passage in the Great Pyramid of Giza

March 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

He was selling tacos on the streets of California, he had a big dream, and a stranger made it come true

March 3, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

Man wins $1 million in Florida Scratch Off!

March 3, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Lord of the Skies 8: This is how Rafael Amaya defeated his girlfriend, Maritza Ramos | video

March 3, 2023 Lane Skeldon