Altair Jarabo falls in love with grids with a matching transparencies look

In addition to being one of the most talented and recognized actresses in the world of art, Altair Grappo also He has managed to stand out on social networks as a fashion icon Well, it is more than frequent that he surprises his fans with his amazing outfits for all kinds of occasions and to prove the point, all you have to do is take a look at the latest post he made on his Instagram profile, where She slayed her style in a stunning, elegant transparencies outfit.

As mentioned before, it was through his official Instagram profile where Altair Grappo He released the post where he squandered the style from the show event to the media “Lying Game”a new Telemundo production playing alongside it Arab Bethke and Camila Arteche.

Altair Jarabo stole more than a breath with this stunning costume. Photo: IG: Altairjarabo

Because the occasion called for it. Altair Jarabo looked absolutely radiant That is why he chose a All black outfitwhich was composed of skinny jeans and an elegant high-necked blouse, which made her catch all eyes because in the abdomen area, he said, the dress was made of very thin fabric and some were born Transparency revealed her tiny waistIn addition to her completely flat stomach, in addition, this element added a slight touch of sensuality to her image as it simulated being a kind of corset.

Altair Jarabo has captured all eyes. Photo: IG: Altairjarabo

As expected, the multiple images of Altair Grappo Her stunning black outfit caused a stir among her nearly four million followers on Instagram, a platform where she is considered a fashion expert, and the proof of this is that Within a few hours, his post managed to collect more than 50 thousand likesnext to, The compliments didn’t take long to come The comment box on her post was filled with dozens of compliments from her fans and even other show business celebrities who knew her beauty.

Altair Grabow with his classmates in The Game of Lies. Photo: IG: Altairjarabo

“Beautiful as ever”, “You are a queen”, “The definition of elegance”, “Every day is more beautiful”, “The most beautiful in the world”, “Simply divine”, “A true goddess” Some of the compliments were received by Altair Jarabo, who, as mentioned before, has become a fashion standard.

About “The Game of Lies,” the new telenovela by Altair Jarabo

This production will distinguish Altair Jarabo debuts with TelemundoWhich means that the talented actress will have the opportunity to reach a new audience and give a new impetus to her career as the aforementioned TV station focuses on the Latin audience living in the United States, which may open new horizons for her.

“Lying Game” It will be released in the US next Tuesday, March 7th and cast, in addition to having Altair Grappo, It will also have characters of stature Arab Bethke, Camila Artici, Maria Elisa Camargo, Pepe Gamez, Beatriz Valdes, Eduardo Yanez, Barbara Garofalo, I intend to go to Matrouh next month.

