March 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lila Pons, Qian’s niece, throws the bachelorette party and these challenges outlast her guests

Lane Skeldon March 2, 2023 2 min read

Model and influencer Leila Pons In the coming months, she will be going down the aisle with Puerto Rican singer El Guaynaa which is why last night she threw her bachelor party with friends at a well known Miami venue. her cousin , Isadora Figueroa Chayanne’s daughter was one of the main organizers.

much Leila Pons how Isadora Figueroa They featured on the camera’s social network some videos and postcards of the fun evening that included an important list of guests such as Tini Stoessel, Stevie Roitman, Isabella Rotman, Nana Vivas, Lola Indigo, Diana Maox, Hannah Stocking, Anita Kimberly Louisa, among others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Lorena Herrera hasn’t left and responded to Lyn May for saying she dresses cheaply

March 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Harry and Meghan Markle expelled from their residence in the United Kingdom by Carlos III | United States | Frogmore Cottage | Windsor Castle | Buckingham Palace | in the shade | world

March 2, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

King Charles III kicks Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage after ‘Spear’ is published

March 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Henrique Capriles, a two-time presidential candidate, will be his party’s rival in Venezuela’s opposition primaries

March 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

United States Immigration Announces Its New Plan: What Does It Mean for Residents and Aliens?

March 2, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Carburetor cleaning: how and when to do it

March 2, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Tesla in Mexico: These would be salaries and job vacancies to work at Elon Musk’s factory | News from Mexico

March 2, 2023 Zera Pearson