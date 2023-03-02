Lila Pons, Qian’s niece, throws the bachelorette party and these challenges outlast her guests

Model and influencer Leila Pons In the coming months, she will be going down the aisle with Puerto Rican singer El Guaynaa which is why last night she threw her bachelor party with friends at a well known Miami venue. her cousin , Isadora Figueroa Chayanne’s daughter was one of the main organizers.

much Leila Pons how Isadora Figueroa They featured on the camera’s social network some videos and postcards of the fun evening that included an important list of guests such as Tini Stoessel, Stevie Roitman, Isabella Rotman, Nana Vivas, Lola Indigo, Diana Maox, Hannah Stocking, Anita Kimberly Louisa, among others.

Leila Pons He greatly entertained his guests as they competed to break a blindfolded piñata, ride a mechanical bull, pole dance, get surprised by strippers, and Chayanne’s niece tasted a huge cake in honor of his recent single in Miami.

Leila Pons She was wearing sparkly stockings, heels, white shorts, a matching crop top and jacket, subtle makeup, and a small veil covering her hair. For her part, Stevie Roitmann opted for a white corset with applications, black wide leg pants, black gloves and put on jewelry.

Tini Stoessel wore a long, subtly decorated black dress, which she combined with tennis shoes and her hair in a ponytail, while Isadora Figueroa She was wearing turquoise palace style pants with a sparkly silver top and let her long hair into loose curlers, which were framed with subtle makeup. The wedding countdown has begun!