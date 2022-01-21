Fans are increasingly concerned about Adamari López

It was very Adamari Lopez who confirmed that his test result was positive COVID-19. Infection was an immediate concern to her, as were her friends. fans. It should be remembered that the driver had a bad experience already 3 years ago, when her life was in danger of influenza.

That’s why this time, with the support of her doctors, she decided to take even stricter measures to take care of herself and avoid repeating that 3 month period that kept her in bed. So he chose to be hospitalized and receive special care that would help reduce symptoms.

In this way, Puerto Rico stays calmer, while its body eliminates the virus and Tony Costa takes care of her.

Adamare Lopez fans worry

Likewise, fans grew concerned about Adamari and asked for prayer chains for the driver. However, to leave them alone, she explained herself in a video via social networks: “Taking the necessary precautions and speaking with my doctors and medical team, we made the decision to go to the hospital and get treated because of my symptoms.”.

In it, it was possible to estimate that the actress is better, calmer and ready to do everything necessary to maintain her good health. Along the same lines, he added: “Remember that about three years ago I had the flu and was in very poor health, in a very difficult state and with the worry that the same thing would happen to me again, with symptoms that might be similar, because we made the decision to go to hospital.”

is already going on At home and under the care of his ex-wife, Tony Costa, installed at home, the driver seems calmer with her daughter AlaaIt is worth noting that he also contracted the disease and is much better.

Adamari told Lopez the details of his health condition

Although he confirmed that he was feeling much better, he emphasized again that when the first symptoms started, he was afraid, but thought it was a cold. This is one of the symptoms that have been repeated in millions of infected people. However, the difference with this new Omicron variant is that it is more contagious and that is why Adamari Lopez was worried.

Likewise, he explained in detail: “My chest isn’t tight, all the congestion I’ve been having has been waning…I’ve already gone home, and I’m still positive in COVID-19According to the tests I did, but I feel much better. The treatment worked very well for me.”

Puerto Rico finished: “Alita is fine. I understand she was the one who gave me COVID-19. We think she could have caught him at one of her school or extracurricular activities, because she was the first to show symptoms.

In his video, for his peace of mind fansThe 50-year-old actress shared a little bit about how her days in the hospital were, but she’s already stronger and ready to get better.

