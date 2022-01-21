January 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Fans are increasingly concerned about Adamari López

Fans are increasingly concerned about Adamari López

Lane Skeldon January 22, 2022 3 min read

It was very Adamari Lopez who confirmed that his test result was positive COVID-19. Infection was an immediate concern to her, as were her friends. fans. It should be remembered that the driver had a bad experience already 3 years ago, when her life was in danger of influenza.

That’s why this time, with the support of her doctors, she decided to take even stricter measures to take care of herself and avoid repeating that 3 month period that kept her in bed. So he chose to be hospitalized and receive special care that would help reduce symptoms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Gisele Blondy has already removed her boobs and put his picture with them

January 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Adele announces the postponement of her concerts in Las Vegas

January 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

American Football Association. The trailer for the Super Bowl LVI first-half show has been released

January 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The Iberian plane will have designs that refer to Puerto Rico from March

January 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Fans are increasingly concerned about Adamari López

January 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The US is allowing more foreign students to work to support the economy

January 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

‘Bolillo’ Gómez announces the invitation of Honduras to matches against Canada, El Salvador and the United States

January 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis