May 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The lawyer explains why the grandchildren have a “green light” for Spanish nationality

Winston Hale May 4, 2023 2 min read

Until very recently, the Spanish Society for Reconciliation and Historical Truth maintained a complaint against the desire for Spanish nationality enshrined in the Law of Democratic Memory, or “Law of the Grandchildren,” as it is known in Latin America. Because a Spanish court recently rejected the challenge, we say we maintain.

Because of this, Barcelona-based lawyer Ariel Fraga explained to Diario de las Americas, Cubans, Venezuelans and other Latinos are eager to become citizens this way because the “green light” is already there to proceed. without further obstacles in that direction.

“The judgment is transcendental, especially for the sons and daughters and grandsons and granddaughters of Spaniards, because it returns to the assumption that they can become Spaniards” to give a full life. He pointed out In your conversation.

Fraga opined that the grandchildren of Spaniards were not contemplated in the law until the instruction appeared, which some right-wing parties wanted to challenge. He pointed out that many embassies have held up these citizenship processes until the complaint is resolved in Madrid’s High Court.

Spanish citizenship through the “Law of Grandchildren”.

The lawyer in Spain reminded the interested parties that the “law” gives them two years until October 2024 to start the national process, but if the right wins this year’s general election, they will surely remove it “with all security”. .

“You should try to present cases as soon as possible so that those inside will be spared,” he stressed.

Regarding delays in some cases, the expert pointed out that in many cases they exceeded demand, as in Havana, although he explained that they would be reinforced with personnel.

See also  Electric car fires continue in Florida

“From Miami and Havana, I have made sure that Havana in particular is reinforced. “This law is not just about the new thousands or hundreds of thousands of files, but add the remaining files that the embassy handles and the thousands of cases that come from: children, spouses, parents,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How do I know they chose me?

May 3, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

USA: Students attack teacher who tries to break up fight in Texas

May 3, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Cuba’s new immigration, foreigners and passport law will bring “many changes”

May 3, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

5 min read

They observe how the sun swallows a planet, which is the ultimate fate of the Earth

May 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Abinader and the computer show the alarm in the accounts room | AlMomento.net

May 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The lawyer explains why the grandchildren have a “green light” for Spanish nationality

May 4, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

School principal quits after sending $100,000 to Summer pretending to be Elon Musk – NBC Orlando (31)

May 4, 2023 Zera Pearson