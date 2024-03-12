The law is authorized to detain immigrants with a history of theft

It is now official. A bill was passed that would allow federal authorities to arrest undocumented immigrants with a history of theft. The decision was taken in the House of Representatives of the US Parliament.

A television network reports America Dev said The initiative received 251 votes in favor and 179 against. 37 Republicans and 37 Democrats supported it. Now is the time to introduce the idea to the Senate. In that case, a Democratic majority could prevent it from taking effect.

If the regulations go into effect, the guards will be required for illegal immigrants who have been charged or cited for local theft or burglary in the past. Likewise, states are allowed to bring individual actions against the federal government whenever an immigration-related action harms the state or its citizens.

Biden, again, is in the spotlight

As expected, Republicans used the incident to criticize current President Joe Biden's border policies. Regarding the issue, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that his party will not allow the publication of criminal threats on American soil.

One of the Republican defenders of the measure, Mike Collins, highlighted on his social media profiles that he invited the parents of slain teenager Laegan Riley to the State of the Union address. However, grieving the loss of their daughter, they chose to stay at home.

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University and was murdered on campus by Venezuelan immigrant Jose Ibarra.

Democrats have criticized the initiative. They argue that Republicans are using the Riley tragedy for political purposes. It also emerged that the proposed law is more of a political message than an effective solution to border and security issues.