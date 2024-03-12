March 12, 2024

EU approves meat labeling; Mexico prepares to defend

Winston Hale March 12, 2024 2 min read

Mexico City.- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a voluntary application for “Made in the USA” labeling for meat, which seeks to distinguish meat, poultry and eggs produced entirely on American soil from those raised or imported from other countries. In the North American region.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Seder) indicated that the move regretted not considering regional integration in terms of raising and cutting production in the region.

“The Seder will provide the necessary components to the Secretaries of Economy and Foreign Relations to continue to coordinate the best protection of the business interests of our agri-food sector,” he said.

He explained that the labeling rule, which is voluntary, would distinguish products derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

Sader reiterates its disappointment and concern regarding USDA's announcement today regarding the final voluntary “Made in the USA” labeling rule for “Meat, Poultry and Poultry Products Eggs.”

He recalled that by 2023 alone, the value of Mexican exports of live cattle and beef and their derivatives to the United States would reach $3 billion.

In that respect, Seder added, these figures include 1.25 million cattle and 260 thousand tons of beef and derived products, since the regional chain includes live animals that can now complete their breeding and slaughtering process from Mexico.

“Currently, our country is the second largest supplier of beef and derived products to the United States, representing 20 percent of total U.S. imports,” Sauder explained.

He recalled that after the analysis of the action of the United States from Mexico was announced, the authorities and commercial companies were ready to establish a dialogue and technical exchange so as not to distort the marketing chain and reverse the action.

“U.S. Voluntary 'Product' Labeling Final Rule Encourages Pushback and Opens Room for Non-Compliance with World Trade Organization (WTO) Obligations in Country-by-Country-Labeling Ruling.” Origin in meat products (COOL) to which Mexico has its rights,” questioned Sauder.

