This will prevent many families from suffering losses due to floods

Florida Faced with a reality over the years: flood risk has been a constant concern for the state's residents. Although more Homes at risk of flooding Unlike anywhere else in the country, Florida, until this week, was one of the few states that did not require sellers to notify buyers if the property had previously been affected by flooding. Of course, this implies a potential A decline in the economy In any family that decides to buy a house.

However, this position is subject to change first with the approval of the Florida Legislature Flood Disclosure Bill in state history. If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the legislation would expose some, but not all, potential home flood risks. Buyers can find out if the property they're considering has filed flood insurance claims or received federal assistance for flood damage, the Miami Herald reported in a news article today.

Rep. Christine Hansofsky, a Parkland Democrat, who authored the bill in the House, described it as an important education initiative for all Floridians, especially newcomers to the state. Hansofsky was pleased that the bill received unanimous, bipartisan support after years of similar bills stalled in the Legislature.





“It shows that people are paying attention and that resilience, flooding and climate change are issues that cannot be ignored in the state of Florida,” Hanzofsky was quoted as saying by the Miami Herald in its Monday edition.

Determine the actual size Flood problem This is a very difficult task in Florida. Information released last year by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Quantifying this problem showed a significant number of houses that experienced repeated flooding. These statistics, however alarming, show that Tip of the icebergMany homeowners do not need to carry flood insurance policies or use private companies that do not report claims.

In this sense, FEMA data reveals that approximately 3,100 properties in Florida have experienced repeated flooding by the end of 2022. However, due to restrictions imposed by federal and state laws, Florida residents are unable to access detailed information on their exact location. Affected properties. This bill offers hope to address this lack of official information.

Florida Flood Disclosure Act

The passage of the first flood disclosure law in Florida history marks a significant milestone in risk management in the state. With this move, homebuyers are expected to be better informed about the flood risks associated with the properties they are buying.