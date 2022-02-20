The latest news of the crisis in Russia and Ukraine

ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை ஒளிபரப்பப்பட்ட நேர்காணலின் போது, ​​பிரிட்டிஷ் பிரதமர் போரிஸ் ஜான்சன் பிபிசியிடம், “1945க்குப் பிறகு ஐரோப்பாவில் மிகப்பெரிய போரை” ரஷ்யா திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.

“நாங்கள் பார்த்துக்கொண்டிருக்கும் திட்டம் உண்மையில் 1945 க்குப் பிறகு ஐரோப்பாவில் மிகப்பெரிய போராக இருக்கக்கூடிய ஒன்று என்று சொல்ல நான் பயப்படுகிறேன்,” என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

“உக்ரேனியர்களுக்கு மட்டுமல்ல, ரஷ்யர்கள் மற்றும் இளம் ரஷ்யர்களுக்கும் இது குறிக்கக்கூடிய மனித வாழ்க்கையில் பெரும் விலையை மக்கள் புரிந்து கொள்ள வேண்டும்” என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

தடைகள் பிரச்சினையில், ஜான்சன் இலக்கு “விளாடிமிர் புட்டினின் கூட்டாளிகள் மட்டுமல்ல, ரஷ்யாவிற்கு மூலோபாய முக்கியத்துவம் வாய்ந்த அனைத்து நிறுவனங்களையும்” பாதிக்க வேண்டும் என்று கூறினார்.

“இங்கிலாந்து சந்தைகளில் ரஷ்ய நிறுவனங்கள் பணம் திரட்டுவதை நாங்கள் தடுக்கப் போகிறோம், மேலும் எங்கள் அமெரிக்க நண்பர்களுடன் கூட, பவுண்டுகள் மற்றும் டாலர்களில் வர்த்தகம் செய்வதைத் தடுக்கப் போகிறோம், இது மிகவும் கடினமாக இருக்கும்,” என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

சனிக்கிழமையன்று ஜேர்மனியில் முனிச் பாதுகாப்பு மாநாட்டில் பேசிய ஜான்சன், உக்ரைன் மீது படையெடுப்பதற்கு தயாராகும் போது, ​​ரஷ்ய ஜனாதிபதி விளாடிமிர் புடின் “மிகவும் தவறாகக் கணக்கிடுகிறார்” என்று கூறினார். மேலும், “இந்தப் படையெடுப்பால் மாஸ்கோவிற்கு எதுவும் கிடைக்காது” என்றும் கூறினார். இழக்க”.

தாமதமாகிவிடும் முன் பதட்டங்களைத் தணிக்குமாறு ஜான்சன் மாஸ்கோவை வலியுறுத்தினார்.

பதிலடி, பழிவாங்கல் மற்றும் கிளர்ச்சியின் ஒரு நீண்ட மற்றும் பயங்கரமான காலகட்டத்திற்குப் பின் ஒரு பிளிட்ஸ்க்ரீக் நடக்கும் என்று நான் பயப்படுகிறேன், மேலும் ரஷ்ய பெற்றோர்கள் இளம் ரஷ்ய வீரர்களின் இழப்பைக் கண்டு துக்கப்படுவார்கள், அவர்கள் உக்ரேனியர்களைப் போல அப்பாவிகளாக தங்கள் சொந்த வழியில் உள்ளனர். “, என்றார்.

ஜான்சன் மேலும் கூறினார்: “ஜனாதிபதி புடின் என்ன செய்கிறார் என்பது எங்களுக்கு முழுமையாகத் தெரியாது,” “சகுனங்கள் இருண்டவை, அதனால்தான் நாம் ஒன்றாக உறுதியாக நிற்க வேண்டும்” என்று குறிப்பிட்டார்.

அமெரிக்க பாதுகாப்பு செயலாளர் லாயிட் ஆஸ்டின், ரஷ்யா “தாக்குதலை நடத்த சரியான நிலைப்பாட்டை நோக்கி நகர்கிறது” என்று கூறிய ஒரு நாள் கழித்து ஜான்சனின் கருத்துக்கள் வந்துள்ளன.

சனிக்கிழமையன்று லிதுவேனியாவின் வில்னியஸில் இருந்து பேசிய ஆஸ்டின், “அவர்கள் அவிழ்த்து விடுகிறார்கள், இப்போது அவர்கள் தாக்கத் தயாராக உள்ளனர்” என்று ஆஸ்டின் கூறினார்.

“இன்று அவர் இருக்கும் தோரணையைப் பார்த்தால், அது தெரிகிறது [Putin] They have made a decision and they are moving to the right level to launch an attack. “

Echoing US President Joe Biden’s claim that Putin has decided to invade, Austin said the United States would pursue a diplomatic solution “until the last minute, until it is not possible.”

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky opposed Western leaders’ claims that the Russian invasion was imminent.

When asked about the aggressive use of US intelligence to prevent Putin from invading Ukraine, he said, “I am grateful for the work that our intelligence is doing. But the intelligence I trust is my intelligence.”

“I trust Ukrainian intelligence … I understand what’s happening on our border, it has different intelligence sources and understands different risks based on intercepted data … this information should be used,” Zhelensky told CNN’s international editor. Chief Christian Amanpur in a face-to-face interview at the Security Conference on Saturday.

He continued: “We do not really live in despair. We understand what may happen tomorrow … We are not ready to put ourselves in coffins and wait for foreign soldiers to arrive.”

Zelensky then called on international partners to support Ukraine by investing in the country. “Strengthen our weapons … our economy. Invest in our country. Bring your business.”

“We are not in a panic, we want to live our lives,” he added.

