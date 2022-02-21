Millions of people in the United States will experience a polar decline this week

According to NASA, this is the coldest place in the world 0:53

(CNN) – After a quiet weekend for many states, winter will return at the start of the new work week.

The average temperature in the northern states will be -12 to -6 degrees Celsius as of Monday morning, the Meteorological Department said. Saturday.

And that is only the beginning. The thermometer will drop -1 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as the strong high pressure system begins to spread Arctic winds further south and east.

Many cities will see a strong polar decline within 48 hours.

Denver will experience a maximum of 15.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday with a maximum of 15-9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Rapid City, South Dakota will experience highs of 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday and -17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. By Tuesday night, it will be down to -27 degrees Celsius in the Black Hills.

In some cities the temperature will drop even more rapidly in 24 hours.

In Amarillo, Texas, the maximum temperature on Monday will be around 21 degrees Celsius, but it will soon drop to -1 degrees Celsius a day later.

Wichita, Kansas, fell further, dropping to -6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday from close to 21 degrees Celsius on Monday.

#Arctic The wind is expected to move south #phwx Next week. This can lead to cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and some mild winter rainfall. As of now, the main vulnerabilities are due to sub-zero air winters. Wait! #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/vxNQ0EwOOE – NWS Yellow (@NWSAmarillo) February 19, 2022

Over the next week, more than 70% of Americans in at least 48 regions will experience freezing temperatures. More than 15 million people will experience temperatures below zero.

At very cold temperatures, any moisture displaced can cause snow to spread over a wide area.

“The Arctic front brings late snow and severe cold on Sunday. [y] Dangerous trips, “said the Office of the National Weather Service (NWS) Rapid City, South Dakota. If traveling, they strongly advise you to bring layers of warm clothing and a winter survival kit.

The frost meets the long snow

Snow will begin to fall across the upper Midwest, but since the cold region will not move very quickly it will allow significant snowfall rates throughout the region.

“The long snow and northeast winds will continue from Sunday night through Tuesday until Tuesday,” the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Minnesota’s twin cities said in a tweet. “Occasional snowfall with significant accumulation in some parts of the Upper Midwest.”

By Tuesday, snow, rain and sleet cover the Great Lakes, where significant snow accumulations are possible.

Up to 6 inches of snow is forecast for the northern plains and the Midwest until Tuesday, but more than a foot can be seen in some areas.

The slow movement of the system in the southern part of the storm due to heavy rains is also a concern.

“Increasing the likelihood that a multi-day rain event will bring flooding,” the NWS office said. Nashville.

Most rain in the southeast on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The south is also one of the few areas where temperatures could be above average on Monday, which could serve as fuel for severe storms.

The Ark-La-Tex area, as well as the lower and middle Mississippi Valley, will experience potential hurricanes, large hail and wind damage from Monday afternoon to evening.

CNN meteorologist Haley Bring contributed to the story