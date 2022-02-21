February 21, 2022

Russian troops have been ordered to invade Ukraine

Winston Hale February 21, 2022 1 min read

Several U.S. media outlets reported Sunday, citing unnamed intelligence sources that the United States has information that Russian commandos have been ordered to invade Ukraine.

It was this information that pushed the US president. Joe BidenHis Russian envoy said on Friday that he was “determined” to do so. Vladimir PutinThe Washington Post reports that it has decided to launch an attack on Ukraine, according to anonymous sources.

The AFP contacted the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department, but did not confirm or deny the allegations, which were passed on by other US media outlets.

A Pentagon official said on Friday that more than 40% of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border were under attack, noting that the Russian-led country’s instability had “begun.”

From Wednesday, movements Russian troops Towards the border with Ukraine, the official said.

Washington has been warning for weeks that Russia will be provoked to justify an incident on the Ukrainian border. Invasion of Ukraine. US diplomat Anthony Blingen reaffirmed on Sunday that “everything” indicates that Russia is going to invade Ukraine.

Russia denies any invasion plan, but demands security guarantees such as the withdrawal of NATO from Eastern Europe, which has been rejected by the West.

AFP is a leading global information organization that provides quick, verified and comprehensive coverage.

