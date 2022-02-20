February 20, 2022

The helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Miami

Winston Hale February 20, 2022 1 min read
The helicopter crashed off the coast of Miami 1:22

(CNN) – The helicopter crashed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Miami on Saturday. According to a tweet Miami Beach Police.

Two passengers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said in a tweet. His conditions were described as “stable”. A third passenger was not injured in the crash, according to Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

“Today at 1:10 pm, MPPD [el Departamento de Policía de Miami Beach] The call came as the helicopter crashed into the sea near 10th Street. Police and கூட்டMiamiBeachFire along with several partner companies responded to the scene. Two residents were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a stable condition, “police said.

The video with the tweet shows a helicopter crashing into the sea near the area where the bathers live.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, its abbreviation in English) responded to the scene and police said authorities closed the two-lane extension of the beach between 9th and 11th streets.

The helicopter was a Robinson R44, according to CNN’s FAA report. The FAA said the crash happened “under unknown circumstances”.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NDSP will lead the investigation and provide additional updates,” the statement said.

