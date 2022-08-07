The last 390 apartments at the Torres de Sabana complex in Carolina were demolished.

After 50 years of construction, the Public Housing Administration (ADV) demolished the last 390 residential units of the Torres de Sabana complex today, Sunday, before the eyes of those who have called this place their home for decades. Carolina.

At 9:05 a.m., four standing buildings fell after the evacuation of the public housing complex, which culminated in mid-2020 with the departure of the last resident, the community leader. Jose Rodriguezwho lived in that place 20 years ago. “One feels sadness and joy at the same time because we were a family, but the building was already a sick one,” Rodriguez said.

“Because that building was already sick, you always have to be fresh. When it rained, water seeped through the walls, so we were already eager to go for the well-being and health of everyone,” he said.

The public housing administrator has explained about this demolition. Alexander Salgado, by demolition method, is an explosion that allows buildings to fall and be mechanically demolished. “This is a first phase, the demolition of the project, and then what will be the development of a new housing project,” explained Salgado.

There are plans to build a mixed housing complex similar to the one that has been developed on the site of Las Gladiolas residence in Puerta de Tierra and Hato Rey in San Juan. However, there is no date yet for the commencement of the works.

“We’re still working with the capital we’re going to use to build this program, but, of course, what we have in our plan is to create a blended funding program where we can meet the needs of the people we serve.” He said.

Residents can return to the program as long as they meet the agency’s program requirements, he said. “Management guarantees a choice during the selection process for prospective residents.”

The work — including surveys and debris removal — will cost $5.3 million and will be completed by December.