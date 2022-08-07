August 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The last 390 apartments at the Torres de Sabana complex in Carolina were demolished.

The last 390 apartments at the Torres de Sabana complex in Carolina were demolished.

Winston Hale August 7, 2022 2 min read

After 50 years of construction, the Public Housing Administration (ADV) demolished the last 390 residential units of the Torres de Sabana complex today, Sunday, before the eyes of those who have called this place their home for decades. Carolina.

At 9:05 a.m., four standing buildings fell after the evacuation of the public housing complex, which culminated in mid-2020 with the departure of the last resident, the community leader. Jose Rodriguezwho lived in that place 20 years ago. “One feels sadness and joy at the same time because we were a family, but the building was already a sick one,” Rodriguez said.

“Because that building was already sick, you always have to be fresh. When it rained, water seeped through the walls, so we were already eager to go for the well-being and health of everyone,” he said.

The public housing administrator has explained about this demolition. Alexander Salgado, by demolition method, is an explosion that allows buildings to fall and be mechanically demolished. “This is a first phase, the demolition of the project, and then what will be the development of a new housing project,” explained Salgado.

There are plans to build a mixed housing complex similar to the one that has been developed on the site of Las Gladiolas residence in Puerta de Tierra and Hato Rey in San Juan. However, there is no date yet for the commencement of the works.

“We’re still working with the capital we’re going to use to build this program, but, of course, what we have in our plan is to create a blended funding program where we can meet the needs of the people we serve.” He said.

See also  Judge orders FARC to pay $ 36 million to son of Ingrid Bettencourt

Residents can return to the program as long as they meet the agency’s program requirements, he said. “Management guarantees a choice during the selection process for prospective residents.”

The work — including surveys and debris removal — will cost $5.3 million and will be completed by December.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Illegal boat capsized off Florida coast

August 7, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The move would benefit paroled immigrants in the United States

August 7, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

A third person was killed in a lightning strike near the White House.

August 6, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

The last 390 apartments at the Torres de Sabana complex in Carolina were demolished.

August 7, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Why are cats an ‘Invasive Alien Species’ in Poland

August 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Gareth Bale is still smiling with LAFC. Arango shines again

August 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Three dwarfed actors who starred in Cine de Oro have tragic endings

August 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon