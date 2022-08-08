August 8, 2022

More than 860 flights were canceled and 4,000 delayed in the US this Sunday

Winston Hale August 8, 2022 1 min read
(CNN) — Another wave of canceled flights and flight delays is hitting the entire United States this weekend.

According to the watchdog website FlightAware, 862 flights have been canceled so far this Sunday. A total of 4,041 people have been delayed in the United States.

Chicago’s O’Hare Airport experienced the most cancellations and delays on Sunday, with about 12% of flights canceled and 35% delayed.

It rained a lot this day in Chicago, incl Flash flood warning A curfew was in effect for parts of Cook County until 3 p.m. local time.

A canceled weekend

A total of 657 flights were canceled and 7,267 delays occurred to or within the United States on Saturday.

American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights and delayed 24% of its Saturday flights, according to FlightAware.

United had 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% cancellations and 22% delays on Saturday, FlightAware notes.

The website said 41% of JetBlue flights and 36% of Southwest flights were delayed Saturday.

