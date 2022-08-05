August 6, 2022

The influencer gets tickets to Qatar for $150; They charge him a million pesos between halves

Lane Skeldon August 6, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Chapo Martinezan Argentinean influencer who became famous during Russia World Cup 2018He wanted to repeat this feat in Qatar 2022 And make the latter possible world Cup From Leo MessiParis Saint-Germain striker.

View the tickets you bought for Qatar 2022

And these days it spread after that Bought four tickets to Qatar For 150 Argentine pesos, equivalent to 23 Mexican pesosbut ended up accusing scam airline After things ended badly.

The problem occurs after the travel agency Edreams notes that Chapo Martinez They can benefit from An error in your website Which allowed many users to buy plane tickets at low prices.

But the influencer emphasized: “Our We received confirmation From the company, through the app, through chats, also from the flight, through the airline, even the boarding pass. In home banking Our discount by the company.”

“When the boarding passes arrive, we book the hotel, We got a million pesos (Argentines),” he explained to C5N.

Suggestion submitted by the travel agency

shabu Share many videos on social networks saying that Edreams They offered him a trip to Qatar To “silence him”, a situation he described as a scam.

Offer us to shut our mouths. They’re offering us money to look good and that won’t be the case. Offer due to They claim that they deceived us“, He said.

They offered us a ticket to Qatar with money. Basically I go to Qatar. Our dream is to go with my three friends and that’s why I won’t shut my mouth. We weren’t the only four who got tickets and passes, for a month people made purchases at these prices and then changed their value.”

Who is Chapo Martinez?

The Argentinean influencer became famous after his performance of the song “Bring me the cup, Messi!in different places Buenos Aires.

