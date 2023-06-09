The House of Famous Mexico The reason why Sergio Mayer and Poncho de Nigris refused to be part of Telemundo “House of Famous” | United States | Televisa Univision | Mexico

Mexico’s famous house It started with controversies, nominees and points of being one of the most eye-catching programs of 2023. So much so that Sergio Meyer and Poncho de Negris confessed why they refused to be part of the original “House of Famous”, which Telemundo produced. Debor knows the story of his absence from the reality show.

Produced by Televisa Univision Premieres Sunday, June 4th with 14 celebrities who will live longer than 10 weeks in a dormUnplugged and without access to the outside world – they will not be able to use their mobile phones or technology devices.

The idea is that they have a 24/7 coexistence. It is in this context that Conversation with Sergio Mayer, Poncho de Negres and other members of Mexico’s most controversial house. It was there that both artists commented that they had the possibility of integrating Telemundo “La Casa de los Famosos” but they refused.

Why did Sergio Maier and Poncho de Negris withdraw from their participation in TelEMUNDO’s “CASA DE LOS FAMOSOS”?

During a conversation in one of the rooms of the house, Poncho confirms this “They warned me about ‘La casa de los famosos’ and the producer of ‘La casa de los Famouses’ pulled it from there (Telemundo) and when they told me ‘it’s coming to Mexico they tell me to wait’, I said ‘I’m holding on, I want to be on Televisa'”.

however, the reason After refusing to participate in the US offer It was because he considered that band famous compiled in the latest edition, third edition, It wasn’t the best to make a good product.

“Telemundo last sent very poorly”De Nigris explained. “It was so boring. Nothing happened, it was pure furniture.”he added.

Who are the first nominees to be eliminated from the “Mexico House of Fame”?

Next Sunday, June 11th andIn the second concert of “La Casa de los Famosos México” The first elimination will be known of 14 participants. Here are the four convicts for this week.

Jorge Llosa, by 10 votes

Nicola Porcella, by 9 votes

Marie Claire by 7 votes

Sergio Mayer, with 6 votes

How do you see the “Mexico Celebrity Home”?

Mexico’s famous house It can be viewed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the streaming platform ViX and on the website of stars. Nomination ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 p.m Channel 5. while, on Sundays, it is broadcast at 8:30 pm by Las Estrellas.

