The House of Famous Mexico: Mhoni Vidente claims to know who will win the reality show VIDEO trcm | Offers

The House of Famous Mexico caused great anticipation among the public both for who would be eliminated and who would be the winner. In this regard, the famous clairvoyant Mahony Vident stated that she knows who will be the winner of this reality show, which has given a lot to talk about.

In statements to Unicable, Cuban revealed that new sweethearts will appear on the show and that even commitments and even marriages will be broken.

But that’s not all, letters Mahoney They showed the image of the Devil, implying that someone is doing magic so that their favorite will get to the final, hinting that it will be Niurka.

Mahony Sir He confirmed that the stars are telling him that Emilio Osorio will reach the final. But he will encounter a trans woman, an apparent reference to Wendy Guevara.

“I think Nyorka’s son, Emilio, will be in the final; manifested Mahony Sir about the end Mexico’s famous house.

Celebrity House: Wendy made a jealous scene for Nicola Porcilla

Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella continue to give people something to talk about Mexico’s famous house . This time, the Mexican tiktoker made news on the reality show by creating a jealous scene of the historic cobra captain.

“Lots of talking. Nicola, let me tell you something, there are actually two women working out and you just don’t finish”claimed Wendy Guevara for Borisella.

But not only that, Wendy Gueva also proposed to Nicola Porcella to cause a scandal in the bathroom Mexico’s famous house: “You have to turn on the bathroom cam. I’m wearing a bathing suit and you’re wearing panties.” Tell him.

