The government is unblocking Internet users on social networks so they can express their opinions

The government announced through various social media platforms that it has taken the decision to unblock all users so that they can express their opinions on profiles. Many of them were subject to censorship during the administration of Alejandro Giamatti.

“We have unblocked all accounts on our social networks. “Your opinion is a right that strengthens our democracy.” According to Arevalo's government.

The official government accounts of many social media users were banned while Giamatti was in power, who were not comfortable expressing their opinions against that government.

Arevalo offers to restore freedom of expression to Guatemalans on social media. This measure was welcomed by many Internet users who hope that other state institutions will repeat this decision.

In his meeting with the International Association of Press Executives, Bernardo Arevalo reaffirmed his commitment to freedom of expression

#LHEnBreve | The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic asked the representative to reject a complaint filed by the previous government against a group of people because of their opinions on the social networking site X. 📷: X Bernardo Arevalo pic.twitter.com/SshlhmRsR6 – Diario La Hora (@lahoragt) January 26, 2024

Visits to the National Palace

In addition, since Saturday, January 27, Arevalo ordered that guided tours be allowed to the National Palace of Culture, one of the other places closed to Guatemalans during the Giamatti administration.

From that day, public tours began to learn about the cultural and historical value protected by the palace. Tours are responsible for the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

