January 29, 2024

The government is unblocking Internet users on social networks so they can express their opinions

Phyllis Ward January 29, 2024 2 min read
Arevalo's government is taking measures to allow citizens to participate in social networks and visit the National Palace of Culture. Photo: Ministry of Culture and Sports/La Hora

The government announced through various social media platforms that it has taken the decision to unblock all users so that they can express their opinions on profiles. Many of them were subject to censorship during the administration of Alejandro Giamatti.

“We have unblocked all accounts on our social networks. “Your opinion is a right that strengthens our democracy.” According to Arevalo's government.

The official government accounts of many social media users were banned while Giamatti was in power, who were not comfortable expressing their opinions against that government.

Arevalo offers to restore freedom of expression to Guatemalans on social media. This measure was welcomed by many Internet users who hope that other state institutions will repeat this decision.

In his meeting with the International Association of Press Executives, Bernardo Arevalo reaffirmed his commitment to freedom of expression

Visits to the National Palace

In addition, since Saturday, January 27, Arevalo ordered that guided tours be allowed to the National Palace of Culture, one of the other places closed to Guatemalans during the Giamatti administration.

From that day, public tours began to learn about the cultural and historical value protected by the palace. Tours are responsible for the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Those sanctioned raise their voices in Congress

