The future of aesthetic medicine: regeneration without surgery

Achieving improvements with natural results in the skin and face in general, without falling into an expensive operation and with the risk of not looking as expected, is becoming increasingly viable in the right hands (Getty Images)

The aesthetic procedures They take center stage in the wellness and personal care conversation. In 2019, a report from allergan aesthetics, From American biopharmaceutical company AbbVie and a leader in aesthetic medicine, 64% of patients say looking healthy and staying on trend contributes to their self-confidence, while 69% say “looking good” is important. in their daily activities.

Rui Barreras confirmed that his surgery was a success and assured that “we are going to defeat this disease”. The Senate president underwent a catheter implant through which he will continue to receive chemotherapy treatments for his colon cancer.

earlier this year, American Aesthetic Society (ASAPS) posted him annual statistics, That show the potential impact of the global pandemic in the search for solutions to unwanted aspects of the face. Many specialists noted The powerful effect of display on video calls and video meetings. This led to a sharp increase in Minimally invasive facial procedures.

It does not require surgery or anesthesia facelift without surgery. The goal is the same, facial rejuvenation, but without going through the operating room. It is treated according to the doctor’s opinion ferdinand said, Specializing in Aesthetic Medicine and Plastic Surgery and Professor at UBA “Cosmetic treatments that temporarily eliminate certain signs of aging such as wrinkles or restore volume and vitality to the face”.

It is presented as the best alternative to plastic surgery. Non-invasive treatments are very effective in improving the appearance and feeling of vitality in less time (Getty Images)

These alternative procedures allow facial plastic surgery to be obtained Partial reforms are very strategic At facial level, with very short downtime and producing minimal trauma. The extremely natural results, imperceptible renewals, and reduced recovery times are Objectives In this new field of work in the field of medicine and facial plastic surgery, which is increasingly in demand by patients.

Rui Barreras announces surgery to treat his colon cancer: ‘We’re moving forward in this fight’ See also Hydraulics - Dr. ñigo Losada, Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association for Research in Environmental Hydraulics A senior colleague of President Gustavo Petro in the Colombian Congress gave details of the methods he is undergoing to treat his illness and took the opportunity to launch a World Cup semi-final prediction.

“The first thing I do when a patient gets into the office is see his face and try detection What sensations transmits to me: If he looks tired, sad, or flaccid, ”the expert continued his dialogue with this medium. He added:“ If he looks tired, he will see black circles under the eyes in the eye area; If he is angry, vertical lines will appear between the eyebrows and in the mouth, vertical lines surrounding the lips like anger (barcode).

In the case of a sad face, according to the specialist, the corners of the mouth will be drooping just like the tail of the eyebrow. He noted, “It is not that this is the emotional state of the person he consults, but rather the feelings that his face conveys.”

Some frequent facial treatments are removing or smoothing wrinkles, enlarging lips, rejuvenating the face, correcting acne and scars, reducing dark circles and bags or retouching the nose (Getty Images)

then full analysis From the upper, middle and lower third. “I try to see that the three thirds of the face are proportional in the foreground and profile views. Then I do a dynamic assessment that involves the patient making various gestures such as smiling, grimacing, kissing, etc.,” he explained. There you can see which regions have it Negative effects , Which should be hidden or hidden, and those who have positive traits, It must be brought to the fore with treatment.

The Constitutional Court has warned that emergency care for migrants includes the treatment of catastrophic illnesses See also U. de Chile and U. Abierta de Recoleta organize a forum entitled “The Role of Women in Generating Knowledge” «Diario y Radio U Chile This procedure must be ordered by the attending physician, when considering a patient’s emergency, regardless of immigration status.

“If the face is already the face of a person of a certain age, and that person who feels uncomfortable with what the years have done to his face,—because the truth is that many like lines that life gives them, not everyone wants rejuvenation—then you can proceed with your rejuvenation. He confirmed happy.

Among the treatments without surgery and with effect facelift The specialist recommends using botulinum toxin, Known as Botox, which helps correct facial wrinkles that appear over the years as a result of the repeated contraction of the muscles of the forehead, between the eyebrows and the area around the eyes (crow’s feet).

Aesthetic medicine has safe and effective solutions if we resort to appropriate treatments (Getty Images)

Other recommended treatments Hyaluronic acid. “These science-based, cosmetically applied products can produce amazing results; otherwise, in bad company they can achieve bad results, that is, the outcome depends a lot on professional representation.

There are also other complementary therapies such as: platelet rich plasma, carbon dioxide laser, microneedle and a laser or radio frequency facial. Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, or Jennifer Lopez They are some of the celebs who have admitted to undergoing these treatments, also known as techniques facelift Without surgery, it eliminates wrinkles, treats sagging, and provides shine in one session, without going through the operating room.

1. Neurotoxins (Botulinum toxin / Botox)

2. Dermal fillers (hyaluronic acid fillers)

3. Skin treatment (chemical peels, water facials, etc.)

4. Skin treatment (combined laser)

5. Skin tightening

Aesthetic medicine offers non-surgical treatments in just a few sessions (Getty Images)

As more people Keep looking for these specialized cosmetic procedures, It is very important to stress the importance of seeking certified specialists, and medical centers staffed by specialists to receive the highest level of care and expertise in accordance with your treatment goals.

Read on: