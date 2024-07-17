MTSS and the Faculty of Economics sign an agreement to establish an employment unit

Article continues below ad

This morning, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the College of Professionals in Economic Sciences of Costa Rica signed an agreement to create an employment unit that will operate from this year in this professional college.

The signing took place within the framework of the job fair organized by CCECR on Wednesday, July 17, which includes nearly 4,000 job options from more than 65 participating companies.

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, Andrés Romero, pointed out the importance of not only the job fair but also the inauguration of this professional association and its commitment to employability in the country by joining the National Employment System since the creation of this employment unit.

“We appreciate the commitment of this professional association, the second largest in our country, which today joins this great network of recruitment units that seek to facilitate job searches and human talent in an effort to narrow the occupational gaps in the country,” Romero said. Article continues below ad

He added that “As we have reiterated, the Preti Strategy is the result of an effort made by the Government of the Republic with the active participation of public and private entities of different nature but with a common goal, which is to improve employment opportunities for the population of our country, and what we see today is a clear example of this and for this reason we celebrate not only this exhibition but also the creation of this Employment Unit.

For his part, Leonardo Castellon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CCECR, pointed out that “The signing of the agreement between the Costa Rican Faculty of Economics and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security is an example of our faculty’s commitment to expanding possibilities and spaces so that different people can access job opportunities and decent employment. The faculty will continue to join the various efforts that contribute to reducing unemployment and improving the quality of life in Costa Rica.

This agreement represents a milestone in the development of the national employment system, as the first employment office in a vocational college in Costa Rica is established. This employment unit will provide employment services to the college’s 49,000 members, covering the entire country with a range of services ranging from registration to job mediation.

It will be a Type B Employment Unit, meaning that it will be a window providing registration, placement, mediation and general information services to individual and corporate users. This will be done in accordance with the National Employment System Management Standards. Through this office, employment services for both users and companies will be managed, in coordination with the National Employment Agency, while adhering to the directives of the Employment Council and operating under a single window logic.