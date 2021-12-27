The first 3D printed house was donated to the Virginia family

The video shows the construction of the house printed in 3D 1:31

(CNN) – A Virginia family received their new key 3D printed house At Christmas.

It is the first 3D printed habitat for mankind in the entire country. According to the habitat report.

Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for the Humane Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg, told CNN that she had partnered with 3D printing company Alquist earlier this year.

The 110 square meter house is built with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and concrete.

The technology allowed the house to be built in just 12 hours, saving about four weeks of construction time for a typical house.

April bought the house through Stringfield Habitat Home Buyers Plan. He will be settling in with his 13-year-old son just in time for the New Year holidays.

“My son and I are very grateful,” Stringfield said in a broadcast Live broadcast on Facebook page Habitat. “I always wanted to have my own house. It was a dream come true.”

The first 3D printed house

To buy a home, Stringfield has recorded hundreds of hours of teamwork, Green told CNN, which is something home buyers need through the program.

“All Habitat subsidiaries in the country and around the world sell homes to partner families Low to moderate income“Green said.” They need to have good credit and maintain it and be willing to partner with us. “

“I’m excited to create new memories of a home in Williamsburg and especially in a home,” he said. Stringfield told WTKR, CNN subsidiary. “A place where I can call home and give my son that backyard where he can play, and my puppy can run around the yard.”

Concrete used in 3D construction of houses has many long-term benefits, such as its ability to withstand temperatures and its ability to withstand natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

Stringfield’s home also has a personal 3D printer that allows him to reprint anything he needs, “everything from power stations to cabinet handles to trim,” Green told CNN.

While this is humanity’s first 3D home in the United States, it certainly will not be the last. Green told CNN that he hopes to continue to integrate and improve the technology used in printing.

“We want to build further with this technology, especially as it provides long-term savings to homeowners,” Green said.