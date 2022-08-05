The Faculty of Electronic Sciences provides a strong impetus to the productive sector of the state and the country: Lilia Sedilu

Hear the achievements and progress of this academic unit, during the third work report of its Director, Luz del Carmen Gomez Pavon

Puebla, boy. – The performance and contributions of the Faculty of Electronic Sciences are a source of pride for BUAP, as it decisively enhances the productive sector in our state and our country, through applied knowledge in various fields, highlighted the Rector Lilia Cedillo Ramirez, after listening to the third work report of the Director of this academic unit, Luz Del Carmen Gomez Pavon.

I have seen the achievements and innovations they have influenced, the product of their efforts. This is something we are proud of. You can count on my full support, you have a university president who is committed and proud of the work this college does.”

Dr. Lilia Sedilo acknowledged the concern shown in the emotional health of her students, who have achieved outstanding achievements in both their academic and athletic performance. Likewise, he appreciated Principal Gomez Pavon for her strength in moving the college forward in a difficult period like that of the pandemic, which presents unimaginable challenges.

They have done a very good job because the indicators are going up, due to maintaining their academic productivity, as well as organizing and participating in academic events. He pointed out that the achievements continue with their constant inactivity and commitment.

For her part, Dr. Luz de Carmen Gómez Pavon highlighted in her report work that encompasses the five undergraduate programs they offer, as well as the four graduate programs, the last of which is in the process of accreditation from the Council on Teaching Accreditation for Engineering. (CACEI).

The College of Electronic Sciences provides care for more than 5,500 students; The Bachelor of Mechatronics is most in demand. During the pandemic, access to laboratories and training practices has been a challenge, so electronics courses have been taught, as well as workshops to enhance experimental skills, especially for students from the eighth semester.

Services and guidance were also provided in all areas and departments that make up this college, through virtual offices that are still in operation. Likewise, this department ramped up efforts related to proprietary operations, achieving an increase in applications and terminal efficiencies above 70 percent.

Regarding social service, Dr. Gomez Pavon noted that more than 1,200 students have been served in the programs that are enrolled each year. Similarly, support was provided through external scholarships, which benefited more than 400 students, while the Foundation provided an additional 90 students for advanced students.

He commended the outstanding performance of the students who received the Santander Explorer Scholarship to present a project at an international forum in Portugal, as well as congratulating the students who won medals at the last national university course.

With regard to the academic staff of 140 professors, he stated that training was an ongoing problem, with the support of the University Support Department and the Teaching Undersecretary. There are currently 12 academic staff, constituting 52 percent of the faculty; Four out of 10 full-time researchers belong to the National Scholars System (SNI). Last year, they produced six patent applications and about 60 indexed articles.

Finally, he talked about the protocols created for safe returns and the revisions and modifications to the laboratories and infrastructure in general, all with the aim of training competent young people to face a changing world.