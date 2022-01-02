The end of the year left twenty dead in the morgue – Diario La Tribuna

Relative calm prevailed Saturday, in the capital’s mortuary, in the face of the low incomes of people violently murdered, while thousands of Hondurans enjoyed end-of-year festivities.

Forensic personnel did not have much activity in the Center for Legal Sciences and Forensic Medicine, compared to other occasions, as only 20 bodies were entered for autopsy, from Friday, until today, Saturday, January 1, 2022.

From the south, center and east, the remains of twenty people were taken, some of whom were killed in a violent, indefinite and natural way.

The body of Céline Arnulfo Argueta (34), which was taken from Salama Department, Olancho, was admitted to the mortuary located behind the University School Hospital (HEU) on December 31, 2021.

Central District

At noon, the bodies of Francisco Fidel Castro Gonzalez and Elvin Daniel Oliva Filches, the latter, were received from Cigatepeque, Comayagua.

On the same day, the remains of Oscar Rolando Guzmán Martinez (66 years old), who died tragically when he was run over by a car on Armed Forces Street, in front of the National Roads and Transport Directorate (DNVT), were deposited at the mortuary.

Also reported was Cristian Eduardo Ordonez Paz, who was shot dead in the Altos de los Laureles neighborhood of Comayaguila.

From the wide Olancho ward, officials from the Public Prosecution Office (MP) removed the body of Francisco Javier Bonilla Discoa (53).

In the same way, from the night of December 31, 2021 to the last night of January 1, 2022, the bodies of 15 people entered, some violently killed, others tragically in road accidents, some in an unspecified or natural way. (JGZ)