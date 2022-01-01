Latinos in the US Seek Better Health and Family Relationships in 2022

Latinos in the United States prioritize 2022 to maintain or improve their physical health and rebuild or stabilize their family and partner relationships, above other issues such as finances and mental health, a national study from Lifeway Research indicates.

The survey, which is based on interviews with more than a thousand people conducted last September, indicates that Hispanics (particularly those professing Catholicism) are the group that stresses staying healthy the most (48% vs. 40% of non-Hispanic people). ), as well as restoring or modifying relationships with close family members (30% vs. 23%).

At the same time, Latinos with religious affiliations are the least interested in future financial matters (24% versus 36% in the other groups).

“New Year’s resolutions (resolutions) reflect the changes that people aspire to make, but the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged many people to implement these changes without waiting for the annual end-of-year reminder,” said Scott McConnell, CEO of COVID-19. Lifeway Research, presenting survey results.

“However, New Year’s resolutions are still something many Americans have made at some point in their lives,” he added.

In this context, another national survey, in this case conducted by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and published this month, places Hispanics as the group with the highest level of participation in “New Year’s resolutions,” at 90% of Latinos. . These decisions are made against 87% of African Americans, 85% of other racial groups, and only 75% of whites.

Additionally, according to the APA, Latinos are the most diet-committed in the change of the year (32% vs. 26% among whites), and the more travel plans they make (27% vs. 17%), the more they pursue. To clean and organize their homes (22% vs. 19%) and more want to help others through donations or volunteer work (13% vs. 10%).

Interestingly, the APA found that more than half (56%) of Hispanics surveyed will seek to practice meditation more in 2022, with 38% stating they will see a therapist next year and one in 32% saying they will reduce their presence on social media. social.

As expected, the APA found that Hispanics are the group with the highest level of concern about personal finances (70%) and about the impact of the pandemic (63%).

Additionally, one in three Latinos “actually knows” that they will not comply with New Year’s resolutions, a slightly higher percentage than those of African Americans and whites who have the same response.

“Making a New Year’s resolution does not reveal what or who the person who makes that resolution depends on to change their life, nor does it reveal how successful those resolutions are,” McConnell said.

“But higher numbers of young people, those with at least some college education, and people who attend religious services at least once a month among New Year’s decision-makers indicate that they are more motivated (than other groups) to make changes in their lives.”

Meanwhile, according to the APA, Latinos are looking forward to the new year: 36% of Latinos expect 2022 to be less stressful than 2021, the highest among all ethnic groups.