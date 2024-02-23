The Electoral Committee of the Bar Association confirms Trajano Potentini as President-elect

The National Electoral Commission of the Bar Association of the Dominican Republic (CARD) issued a decision, implementing the ruling of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which ordered a new count of the votes cast in the elections of December 2, 2023. Taking into account only “validly approved conventions.” .

At its meeting, the National Electoral Commission issued, by a majority of 4 votes in favor of its five members, Resolution CNE-(CARD)-0014-2024, approving Trajano Vidal Potentini as president-elect for the period 2023-2026.

In the new census, duly approved alliances were taken into account, among which the agreement between Trajano and Vidal Potentini, the National Consensus, plate no. 1, and Diego José García, Legal Dignity.

Vidal Potentini and his allies received a total of 11,473 votes, equivalent to 48.77% of the total. Johan Lopez from Nuevos Tempos came in second place with 10,817 votes, equivalent to 45.96%, without acknowledging his competitor's victory.

In addition, Pedro Rodríguez Montero, from the National Accord, received 931 votes, and Osiris Díaz Ynoa, from the CARD movement, received 302 votes.

A total of 78,395 lawyers were qualified for the electoral process, of whom 24,109 exercised their right to vote, according to Ydelfonso Brito, head of the National Electoral Commission.

Likewise, the new President of the Bar Association held the first regular meeting of the new National Council of CARD, composed of the majority of the elected and sworn presidents of the relevant sections of the Bar Association, with whom he discussed various topics related to the administrative affairs and institutional governance of the Bar Association, and the making and implementation of various decisions in this regard.