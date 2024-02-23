February 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Electoral Committee of the Bar Association confirms Trajano Potentini as President-elect

The Electoral Committee of the Bar Association confirms Trajano Potentini as President-elect

Phyllis Ward February 23, 2024 2 min read

The National Electoral Commission of the Bar Association of the Dominican Republic (CARD) issued a decision, implementing the ruling of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which ordered a new count of the votes cast in the elections of December 2, 2023. Taking into account only “validly approved conventions.” .

At its meeting, the National Electoral Commission issued, by a majority of 4 votes in favor of its five members, Resolution CNE-(CARD)-0014-2024, approving Trajano Vidal Potentini as president-elect for the period 2023-2026.

In the new census, duly approved alliances were taken into account, among which the agreement between Trajano and Vidal Potentini, the National Consensus, plate no. 1, and Diego José García, Legal Dignity.

Vidal Potentini and his allies received a total of 11,473 votes, equivalent to 48.77% of the total. Johan Lopez from Nuevos Tempos came in second place with 10,817 votes, equivalent to 45.96%, without acknowledging his competitor's victory.

In addition, Pedro Rodríguez Montero, from the National Accord, received 931 votes, and Osiris Díaz Ynoa, from the CARD movement, received 302 votes.

A total of 78,395 lawyers were qualified for the electoral process, of whom 24,109 exercised their right to vote, according to Ydelfonso Brito, head of the National Electoral Commission.

Likewise, the new President of the Bar Association held the first regular meeting of the new National Council of CARD, composed of the majority of the elected and sworn presidents of the relevant sections of the Bar Association, with whom he discussed various topics related to the administrative affairs and institutional governance of the Bar Association, and the making and implementation of various decisions in this regard.

See also  Summary of Argentina's first presidential debate from Santiago del Estero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Vargas believes that the vote difference between the ruling party and the opposition is salvageable Momento.net

February 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The risk level in Ecuador is already below 1,500 points Economy | News

February 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

ETECSA promotes these services and payments from abroad

February 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Sources: Warriors give Steve Kerr record extension: two years, $35 million

February 24, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A judge formally ordered Trump to pay $454 million in fraud

February 24, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

This yacht takes part of the desert to the sea

February 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Vargas believes that the vote difference between the ruling party and the opposition is salvageable Momento.net

February 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward