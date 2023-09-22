The East Coast of the United States is under a tropical storm warning that could bring rain and strong winds

(CNN) — Parts of the U.S. East Coast will see rain over the weekend Development of a tropical storm Spinning over the Atlantic, generating tropical storm warnings from South Carolina to Maryland, the system approaches land.

According to the National Hurricane Center (CNH), the low pressure area, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, is expected to become a tropical storm when it reaches the North Carolina coast this Friday and begins to rise for three days.

Rain can extend hundreds of kilometers from the storm’s center, often accompanied by strong winds. Affected areas may also be affected Dangerous storm surges And flood Coastal areas, strong currents and strong waves.

A few hurricanes are also possible along parts of the mid-Atlantic coast.

The storm system was located 330 kilometers east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina as of 5 a.m. EDT. The Cyclone Center said maximum winds of 80 km/h are expected on Friday.

He may have been named Ophelia, but could also have been named Philip, depending on when he was named.

A tropical storm warning extends from Cape Fear, North Carolina to the Maryland-Delaware state line. Parts of that coast are also under a storm surge watch and warning, with waves of 30 centimeters to 1.5 meters possible for coastal areas from around South Pamlico to Delaware Bay.

Coastal areas will also bear the brunt of the heavy rain, although inland people will also get the brunt of the storms.

Rain is expected to start falling in the Carolinas and Virginia this Friday, with more rain and a risk of flooding in eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia where 76 to 127 mm of rain is forecast. Some places may receive up to 177mm of rain.

A wide swath of the mid-Atlantic in southern New England could see 50 to 100 mm of rain late Friday through the weekend.

— CNN’s Mary Gilbert and Sarah Tonks contributed to this report.