A three-year-old boy died after trying to cross the Rio Grande River in Texas

“Agents located in A baby Three years old and they took him to shore” but he was “pronounced dead” at the hospital where medical staff took him, he added.

On Wednesday afternoon the Tactical Marine Division received information about a “ baby He was swept away by the currents of the Rio Grande when he tried to cross the river with his family north of the sea barrier in Eagle Pass,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

A baby A three-year-old boy died as his family tried to cross the US border Rio Grande Spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety Texas (TBS).

On Tuesday the mayor of Eagle Pass, Ill TexasThe Piedras Negras border crossing in Mexico, one of the stretches used by migrants to cross the border, has declared an emergency due to a “strong” increase in migrants.

According to the latest official data, the Border Patrol intercepted 132,652 migrants at the border with Mexico in July, up from 99,545 in June.

Several U.S. media outlets, citing anonymous government sources, say several thousand people have been entering daily recently.

Against this backdrop, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced this Wednesday that it would send 800 additional active-duty military personnel to “assist with logistics and other operations at the border.”

To date, the Department of Defense supports DHS with 2,500 permanent National Guard troops.

Additionally, according to DHS, there are 24,000 CBP agents and officers at the border, and more than 2,600 contracted non-uniformed officers.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat running for a second term in 2024, blames Congress for the immigration crisis for failing to pass comprehensive reform.

On May 12, the government repealed the health regulations known as Title 42, which allowed it to block nearly all immigrants who arrived without the necessary documents to enter the country.

At the same time, it implemented new rules on entry that de facto restrict access to asylum, for example, forcing migrants to make appointments via a mobile phone app or to process it in their destination countries.

Since May 12, according to official data, the United States has expelled or returned more than 253,000 people to 152 countries, many of them Latin Americans.