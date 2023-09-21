ICE expedites deportation of entire families

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the strengthening Deporting entire families A person who entered the country irregularly.

This is part of its efforts to reduce the number of undocumented immigrants without a legal means to stay in the U.S. for which they are processed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“DHS has expanded Rapid management of evacuation of families (FERM) for the entire country, so that families without a legal basis are quickly evicted,” the agency confirmed.

These immigrant groups are processed and returned to their countries within a maximum of 30 days, DHS indicated.

“According to this process, families are implicated Expedited disposal procedures will be carried out within 30 days“Remembers the company. “The program was launched in May and has processed more than 1,600 families and will continue to expand significantly.”

DHS issued the announcement as part of several immigration actions that include relief for some immigrants, particularly those who follow legal processes to remain in the United States, such as requesting their travel through a CBP One application or seeking asylum.

Immigration officials will fast-track employment authorization documents (EAD) to thousands of immigrants, but they must apply to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office.

To reduce pressure on immigration processes and avoid delay issues for migrants, the agency will now extend the validity period of EAD to five years.

· USCIS expedites work permits for certain immigrants and extends validity to 5 years

· ICE Detains 366 Immigrants in Mega Operation

· The video demonstrates how an ICE officer sexually abused an immigrant, according to the report