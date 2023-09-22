New Minimum Hourly Wage in Florida Effective September 30 | USA | uses

Florida’s working class will see an increase in its rates Minimum wage per hour Effective September 30, 2023, established by Amendment 2. Do you know how much your salary will increase and what you should do if the employer defaults?

The federal minimum wage has been US$7.50 an hour for more than 10 years, but each state has the power to enact its own law either through legislation or based on rising inflation.

An average of 30 states have minimum hourly wages above the federal level, and Florida is one of them. In the November 2020 elections, citizens voted in favor of Amendment 2 to gradually raise the minimum wage through 2026. The demand was approved by legislators in 2021, when the hourly wage was US$8.65. The measure will come into force in 2022.

What will the minimum hourly wage in Florida be in 2023?

Florida’s minimum hourly wage has been increasing every year since 2022. As per Amendment 2, from September 30, 2023 Florida’s minimum wage will increase to US$12.00 an hour. This increases to US$8.98 for tipped employees .

All Florida employers can see an employee’s current minimum wage at their workplace.

Tipped employees earn US$8.98 (Photo: Pixabay)

Florida will see wage increases through 2026

Florida’s minimum hourly wage will increase by US$1 every year until it reaches US$15 an hour on September 30, 2026, which has not gone down well with companies and businesses who say the pandemic has hurt their economies. Changes started on September 30, 2022. Check Size:

2022: The minimum wage rose to US$11 an hour.

The minimum wage rose to US$11 an hour. 2023: The minimum wage will rise to US$12 an hour.

The minimum wage will rise to US$12 an hour. 2024: The minimum wage will rise to US$13 an hour.

The minimum wage will rise to US$13 an hour. 2025: The minimum wage will rise to US$14 an hour.

The minimum wage will rise to US$14 an hour. 2026: The minimum wage will rise to US$15 an hour.

After Florida’s minimum wage reaches US$15 an hour on September 30, 2026, the measure will remain in effect until December 31, 2026, and starting in 2027, the amount will be adjusted each year according to the nation’s inflation index.

What are the penalties for not paying minimum wage in Florida?

If an employer is found guilty of willfully violating the minimum wage requirements, he or she will be fined US$1,000, which must be paid to the state for each violation. The Attorney General or another official designated by the Legislature may bring a civil action to enforce minimum wage requirements.

After Florida’s minimum wage reaches US$15 an hour on September 30, 2026, the measure will remain in effect until December 31, 2026, and starting in 2027, the amount will be adjusted each year according to the nation’s inflation index.

More information on the minimum wage in the United States

What is the minimum wage in the United States?

Federal minimum wage US$7.25 per hour per decade. This rate applies to non-exempt workers. Salaries may be lower or higher as there are exceptions for disabled workers, full-time students, youth under 20 (in the first three months of employment) and student-apprentices.

Differences and how local, state, and federal minimum wages work

Most employers are subject to federal and state minimum wage laws. Local entities, such as cities and counties, may enforce a minimum wage for employees working within their jurisdiction.

The effect of this multiple coverage from different government sources is that when laws have conflicting requirements, the employer must follow a stricter standard; That is, more useful to the employee.

What will the minimum wage be in Iowa in 2023?

Iowa’s living wage is $7.25 an hour, which is equal to the current federal wage. This type of pay applies to most employees in Iowa, except tipped employees or laborers. More details here.

What is the minimum wage for a health care worker in California?

The new contract provides a minimum wage of $25 an hour for health care workers, except for doctors and nurses. The measure also provides an incentive for their employers: a 10-year moratorium on local actions aimed at increasing compensation for medical workers.

The bill also requires that all salaried workers exempt from overtime pay have a monthly income of at least 150% of the minimum wage for healthcare workers, or US$78,000 per year. More details here.

What’s wrong with applying a minimum wage increase to the health sector in California?

The measure was approved by state lawmakers on Thursday, Sept. 14, the last day of the 2023 legislative session, after an agreement between unions and health care agencies. The bill awaits the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Izzy Gordon, spokeswoman, explained that the commission will evaluate the bill before the October 14 deadline to act on the legislation. If the measure is approved, it will be phased in from June 2024 until it reaches US$25 an hour; Sometimes it can take 10 years to achieve the goal. More details here.