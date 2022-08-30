Donald Trump has called for re-election as the US president

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said this Monday that he was declared the winner of the 2020 elections, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden, or, failing that, to organize new elections considering that the previous elections were compromised due to the FBI.

“Now it turns out, surely, The The FBI buried the Hunter Biden computer story before the election “If they hadn’t, Trump would have easily won the 2020 presidential election,” he said on his social networking site Truth.

It was, in his view, “fraud” and “election interference” on a scale “unprecedented” in America.

At the center of the controversy is a computer allegedly belonging to the current president’s second son, Joe Biden, left behind at a repair center in Delaware and full of personal data about Hunter Biden’s businesses and life.

In 2020, the press reported that a meeting between Joe Biden and Vadim Bozharsky, who was an adviser to his son Burisma during his time as Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017), was arranged. He was a member of the Board of Directors.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson made public last week that FBI officials had asked the agency’s agents not to investigate the computer for months, saying it was not intended to affect the outcome of past presidential elections.

Last week, Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted in an interview on host Joe Rogan’s podcast that Facebook had censored stories about the computer after the FBI urged them to be wary of phishing campaigns.

Trump this Monday considered that there were only two possibilities: “Declare a legitimate winner or this would be the minimum solution, point out that the 2020 elections are hopelessly compromised and organize a new one immediately!”

The former president has been at the center of controversy these weeks after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago mansion for taking documents from the White House after leaving office.

Information released by the Justice Department so far shows that Trump and his entourage could be prosecuted for three crimes: obstruction of justice, destruction of documents and violating the Espionage Act, which carries a prison sentence.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has warned of “riots in the streets” if Trump is impeached, and criticized the “double standards” applied to the former president in his opinion: “Most Republicans, including myself, believe when it comes down to it. Trump has no law, it’s about going after him.