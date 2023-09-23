The Cubans in Tapachula announced the departure of a mass caravan to the southern border of the United States

After days of crisis and no response to their grievances, thousands of Cubans stranded in Tapachula announced the departure of a caravan to the southern border of the United States.

Cubans announced Monday morning that Venezuelans, Haitians and Hondurans would join the six-thousand-strong caravan.

The decision came after officials at Mexico’s National Immigration Agency refused to respond to their request for a document that would allow them to continue their journey to the U.S. border in the north of the country.

Likewise, after Mexico suspended border flight permits with appointments for Cubans CBP is oneInterviewed application for political asylum.

Two migrants interviewed by local media, Diario del Juarez, who have done heavy coverage of the current chaos in Tapachula, said they had long lived in the city in southern Mexico with limited resources and no family. Love to all.

They are asking that INM release immigration documents that allow them to continue their journey to the United States.

As for the caravan, they were aware of such dangers AbductionsAssaults and violent robberies, in addition to feared confrontation with the Mexican military and police.

One of them, identified as Osnier Quiñones, has been stranded in Tapachula for three months. Mexico cancels flight permit And they only deliver in Mexico City to attend CBP One meetings, so the team will try to reach the nation’s capital.

About 20,000 Cubans are stranded in Tapachula as the migration crisis reactivates on the Caribbean island.