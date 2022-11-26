The Early Bird sale leaves a balance of two fines

The Early Bird Friday sale was more active than the previous two years, and based on the results of inspections conducted by the Department of Consumer Affairs (dako), everything indicates that the stores had special items that customers went to buy, and in sufficient quantities.

From 4:00 a.m. this Friday until 11:00 a.m., inspectors visited 67 businesses in the San Juan metropolitan area, and a total of 300 across the island, including huge chains, as well as small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). ).

According to Hiram Torres Montalvo, DACO’s newly appointed secretary, those 300 searches resulted in one fine as soon as 11:00 a.m. It had nothing to do with selling items from Black Friday. It comes with an extension Pharmacy chain Walgreens in San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo that did not print return and warranty policies at the point of sale.

The second fine was directed at the Ahorro Muebles chain in the Ponce area for non-compliance with signage requirements. The secretary said the fines for these companies were $1,000 each.

“The Black Friday sale has been a hit, and nothing happens out of the ordinary. “I am very grateful to the DACO task force,” said the new head of the government agency.

Torres Montalvo participated in the inspectors’ tour of the San Juan area. He commented that it was among the shops he visited best buyand be able to verify that the company has sufficient inventory.

Although the chain does not deliver to the island or publish the print “shopper,” Best Buy does “honor U.S. prices in Puerto Rico,” said the designate minister.

He also visited Pepe Ganga’s shop at 65 Infantería Street. This local chain didn’t have an early bird sale, but they did have special Christmas items. Everything was fine there too, according to him.

Televisions were once again one of the most requested items on Early FridayOn this occasion, sufficient quantities were available. “There was a demand for TVs, but what we’ve noticed is that there’s more supply.”

Meanwhile, dozens of agency employees worked remotely on Friday to respond to consumer complaints or inquiries.

“Calls and complaints have been received with confidence,” the minister said, without specifying how many or which area was the most active. Nor did it mention the most frequent complaints or inquiries.