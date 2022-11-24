November 24, 2022

Brazil's Electoral Court rejected Bolsonaro's party's request to annul the election results and imposed a $1 million fine for "bad faith".

image source, France Press agency

explained,

Jair Bolsonaro lost the last election by two percentage points.

Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) has rejected a request by Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right party to annul the results of the recent presidential election.

Outgoing President Bolsonaro’s party had some votes contested on election day in October, narrowly losing the presidency to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Liberal Party had asked the Electoral Tribunal to reject the votes of some organs, which confirms this risk during the second round.

But the President of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Alexandre de Morais, declared that Hizb ut-Tahrir’s complaint was “contrary to democratic norms” and that it sought to “encourage criminal and anti-democratic movements”.

