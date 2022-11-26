The Chavisa regime delegation arrived in Mexico to resume dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition

The Chavista delegation headed by Jorge Rodriguez is in Mexico City on Friday

On Friday, the delegation of the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela arrived in Mexico City to sign an agreement “social agreement” With the Venezuelan opposition, within the framework of the stalled political dialogues for more than a year.

Negotiations between Chavismo and the opposition, facilitated by the Kingdom of Norway, are resuming after months of reserved meetings between the two parties and in which the United States played a role by making it clear that allowing Chevron Oil Company Taking a broader role in Venezuela’s energy sector depends on his return to talks in Mexico.

Chavista delegation led by Jorge RodriguezThe head of the National Assembly, which the regime controls, and the head of the opposition it leads Gerardo Bladethey plan to sign a “social agreement” on Saturday, which, according to a representative of the government of Nicolás Maduro, creates a “practical mechanism for meeting vital social needs” in Venezuela.

“We are interested (…) that our issues be resolved through discussion and dialogue,” he added Within the framework that the Constitution gives usRodriguez said upon arriving in Mexico with his nine-person delegation in which there was a change Among them is Camila Fabri, the wife of Colombian businessman Alex Saab.

File photo of Alex Saab and his wife, Camila Fabry

Saab deliveryIn October 2021, from Cape Verde to the United States on charges of money laundering, what sparked the Maduro regime’s anger and suspension of talks. Since then, Chavismo has demanded his release.

The Chavista parliament speaker said the agreement seeks to address problems in the provision of public services such as electricity, health services and schools, using funds they hope to freeze in the country. the international financial systembut did not provide details about amounts or deadlines for receiving these funds, which will be administered by the United Nations.

Maduro said Thursday night That dialogue will “depend on Restore reserved resources to invest in the city. Later we will see what other issues can be discussed with this opposition.”

Opponents see a method in dialogues out of the crisis With a final agreement to go to “Free and fair” elections Presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

The opposition delegation is expected to arrive on Friday evening.

FILE PHOTO: Gerardo Blaide with Jorge Rodriguez in Mexico City on September 27, 2021 (REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

The dialogue will resume two weeks after the return of the delegates of the Chavista dictatorship and the opposition They met in Paris In a round table to address the Venezuelan crisis.

This round table was attended by Jorge Rodriguez and Gerardo Bled, representative of the so-called United Platform, an opposition bloc made up of members of the group that in 2021 attempted dialogue with representatives of the Maduro dictatorship in Mexico.

Through dialogue, Maduro seeks to obtain all Penalties which burden his administration and senior officials, including himself.

For its part, the opposition said in a statement that it comes to the dialogue “with urgency and will to finally find concrete and real agreements.” Solutions to the humanitarian crisisIn particular, building the conditions and institutions that guarantee, among other things, Free elections can be observed“.

This initiative, in which Norway participates as a promoter as in the failed attempt in 2019, is seen by many in The international community As a reason for hope to move towards a Peaceful and negotiated exit The political, social and economic crisis in Venezuela.

