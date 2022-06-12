The Dominican Republic has been recognized as the Caribbean’s Best Tourist Destination for the second year in a row.

Tourism Minister David Collado received it in New York City this SaturdayTwo awards for the Dominican RepublicThe country was recognized as the best place and most familiar in the Caribbean.

These differences were part of the award ceremony “Retirement Award” Y Awards everywhere Presented by a special magazine called Global Traveler.

First of all gifts “Best Caribbean Island”, The Dominican Republic won for the second year in a row. And there was other recognition “The best Caribbean island for families and friends”.

Minister of College Thanks for the recognition He further added that this was “the result of a major effort by the Ministry of Tourism, led by President Louis Abinadar, to restore the Dominican Republic’s goal after the effects of the epidemic.”

“It simply came to our notice then The commitment of an entire team From the public and private sectors We are working together to make our country the best place in the entire Caribbean, ”said the official who won the Big Apple Award.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Tourism, these awards join the ranks of awards received by the country and abroad in both tourism and qualifications. It is one of the best tourist destinations in the region.