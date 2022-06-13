June 13, 2022

Dominican manages to create a chain of American restaurants

Dominican manages to create a chain of American restaurants

Winston Hale June 13, 2022

Daniela is the senior He came to the United States with clear goals: to study cooking and to start his own business. He says he has been cooking since he was 13 and wants to do it for the rest of his life. In mid-2007, he left Santo Domingo and came to New York City to study at an American culinary company.

After graduation, he moved to Washington, D.C. for a job in the food and beverage area of ​​the Dominican Four Seasons Hotel. He then worked with Spanish chef Jose Andres for five years at several of his restaurant chains, where he gained new experience, especially in the management field. There he met one of his associates and began the adventure of opening his own restaurant.

"It's my job to make people change their opinion of us sometimes and to create more significant places that create appreciation for our culture." —Daniela, Co-founder of Golada

Laundry shop Opened its doors for the first time in 2016, and today has already distributed five stores in DC, Maryland and Virginia, where they also have a catering service focusing on Caribbean food, cocktails and coffee. Our culture.

Chart

“All the cafes here in Washington are very similar, everything is very brown, there is no color, the music is the same, there is not much flavor, so we saw an opportunity to create the place you want during the day, a normal place but transmits Latin music, culture and flavors.” Daniela said that Golada not only serves the Latin people, but also teaches people of many cultures about the Caribbean and its estate.

Chart
Chart

“I have made it my mission to change the perception and create places that are so beautiful and beautiful that it attracts the attention of different people, not just Latin people, and creates appreciation for our culture,” he said. The shops are illustrated with murals painted by Dominican artist Gilia Lano: “He lives in Santo Domingo, and every time we open a shop he comes and represents our culture,” Daniela highlighted.

Chart
Chart

Fresco, founded by Daniela, is Michelin’s star

The restaurant, co-founded by Fresco and Daniela, was given a Michelin star in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Guides. This restaurant is famous for its unique seasonal menu with original dishes, which are made with the best responsibly prepared ingredients.

Fresca currently offers indoor and outdoor experiences and takeout options.

Fresca is a technique for displaying a contemporary Parisian bistro rooted in France, carefully receiving goods from the Mid-Atlantic and abroad. Using the vibrant food scene of the Neo-Bistro movement in Paris, Fresca presents inspiring French cuisine.

Menu

Daniela has worked to introduce to the menu dishes that are hard to find in other DC restaurants. Empanados, sandwiches, Cuban sandwiches, guava sandwiches, pork sandwiches, old-fashioned, cupcakes and rice dishes. He emphasized that the basics of the diet were sofrito, which also served toasts, yucca, and ripe bananas, and had a rotating menu that worked seasonally.

Chart
Chart
One of the Golada shop murals painted by Dominican artist Gilia Lano. (External source)

“Our drinks contain cocktails with mojitos, pina goladas, coffee and rum. All cocktails have a rum base. It would have been easy to give people what they already know, but we were true to our culture and who we were, while at the same time taking it as an educational opportunity,” said Daniela. Added.

Chart
Chart

“Our signature coffee with milk, hot and cold cardaditto, golada. Part of this business can share our culture and education, ”he stressed.

* Write your concerns, suggestions and comments to [email protected]

Bachelor of Social Communication, Masters in Journalism, University of Puerto Rico. He is currently coordinating the Diorio Libre USA Division, an expert on Dominican immigration and US issues.

