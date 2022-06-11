Sanders Urban Lodge, Fifth Avenue Style Short Term Rental in New York

In Puerto Rico, The purchase of property for investment purposes is an increasing process that, despite creating controversy among owners, is also a success for the country’s economy and tourism. In fact, according to an article published in this media last April 2021, The number of local “short-term rental” rooms was 22,426.

There are all kinds: from the most luxurious to a simple wooden room nearby Anvil. The range of options extends beyond the sea, into a tree and even on the shores of Lake Carite. Guyama. The truth is, they all have their charm and uniqueness.

In this way, the Sanders Urban Lodge, one of the most central areas of the metropolitan area, was inspired by the six-story building dignitaries. Fifth Avenue in New York. Located on Bones de Lyon Street in the corner of Fidelco Diaz, the building is owned by businessman Alberto Perez. 2 1 bedroom apartments, 2 2 bedroom apartments and 2 3 bedroom apartments.

Sanders Urban Lodge (Provided)

They all have a bathroom, a fitted kitchen, a fitted living room and high speed internet. “We have always been interested in hospitality,” Perez said in a telephone interview with the media. “My wife and I have seen this property since the 1940s and it is one of the original buildings in Saunders, they are tall buildings made of cement and we decided to turn it into a guest house,” he continued proudly. The reception was as expected so far.

Event producer and owner of a digital billboard company, he announced long-term plans to transform the Sanders Urban Lodge into a “boutique hotel”. In addition, it announced the purchase and construction of six more executive suites in the consecutive building.

The stand-alone building, with straight lines, white and matching blue curtains, features a private parking and swimming pool, beach chairs, a BBQ and a “roof” for outdoor activities. Is on the first site Coffee 787Guests will discover their preference for breakfast and attend one or another party.

“We decorated it very carefully. Everything is brand new. All bathrooms are new, all kitchens are Italian, new beds, air conditioning in all areas. We have a generator for the entire premises. We also have a ‘host’ service to welcome people, look after them and guide them.” He pointed out.

Perez also reported on the golf cart that takes visitors to places like the beach. Saunders’ small square Or Lot23.

Regarding construction, contractor Jose Beldron from JP Construction said that although the building is not a historic property, structural changes have not been made.

Santurce Urban Lodge offers 2 apartments with 1 bedroom, 2 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 apartments with 3 bedrooms. (Provided)

“He’s been given a lot of love. It’s basically replacing the windows, leaving them all the same, but putting them all in the glass. The facade has been changed, at least. Are in color, ”he explained.

All over the Sanders Urban Lodge, Perez highlighted the place. The project is located close to beaches, restaurants, nightclubs, hospitals and all establishments that require a pleasant stay.

Those interested in living with the experience can make reservations sul.com And by airbnb. At all times, Perez acknowledged the help and intervention of his wife, who also managed the interiors of all the apartments. Of these, white and pale wood stand out.