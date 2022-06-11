A magnificent mansion designed by Tiffany 100 years ago is for sale, owned by Opus Tea.

The granite-front single-family home in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood was designed over 100 years ago by artist Louis Comfort Tiffany.. This unique and beautiful property is considered today the most complete living example of his residential vision.

Its pale faade is made of limestone mosaic panels and stained glass windows set over copper-plated double doors. This is one of only two exteriors known to have been designed by Tiffany, and it remains intact.

Inside, the white marble-clad entrance with oval staircase and mosaic risers strikes just like the entrance gate to the property.

Designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany 100 years ago, the Air Mansion is a symbol of Boston’s backyard environment. Tiffany Iyer House

A comprehensive history

For decades, the building, known as Mansión Ayer, was owned by non-profit organizations affiliated with the Roman Catholic group Opus Dei. And operates as part of a cultural center and residence for women studying at nearby universities. At that time, its doors were open to the public from time to time for tours, conferences and concerts.

Soon everything may change

The mansion recently went on sale with a nearby building for $ 22.5 million. The news has alarmed some who have worked for years to restore the house, which is considered by many to be an architectural monument bearing the Tiffany logo.

There are concerns that a sale could stop access to the mansion for scholars and visitors Tiffany Iyer House

Among them was Jean Pelletier, security adviser to the non-profit group campaign for the Air Mansion, which raised public and private money and worked with the owner of the mansion to repair and restore its original features. Pelletier worries that a sale could stop or reduce the quality of those efforts and cause mansions. A national historical monument that was inaccessible to scholars and other visitors. “The biggest fear is that the public will never see these iconic interiors again.”

Mary Oates, a spokeswoman for the Trimount Foundation, who owns the mansion and the nearby building that will house the residential and cultural center, said he would like to see how many buyers can come in. If they do not receive an acceptable offer, they will be willing to own the property. Wants to find a buyer who respects the history of Trimount House, Oates said, and he hopes any new owner will make the facility accessible to the public, although it is difficult to guarantee. “We would like to prioritize a buyer or offer interested in protecting this national treasure. In addition, if we find a buyer who allows public access, it would be unbelievable,” Oates commented.

The Trimount Foundation, which owns the mansion and its adjoining building – now up for sale – hopes to find a buyer interested in preserving this national treasure. Tiffany Iyer House

Alice Cooney Friedlinghusen, Tiffany expert, and Anthony W. for American Fine Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of the Arts. And Lulu c. Wang Curator also said: What is remarkable about Iyer House is that almost all of the original elements are still largely preserved.

According to Ferlinghuisen, the Art Nouveau entrance hall, the dramatic staircase, the gilded mosaic ceilings, the faரைade glass vases and the Trump L’Oil Temple located on a stairwell all combine to form an integrated decorative panel. “Here, everything was considered a complete work of art.”

Its name was coined by Frederick Iyer, a businessman and art collector Tiffany Iyer House

House, this It was built between 1899 and 1902 for Frederick Iyer, an industrialist and art collector.Since 1964, Opus Dei has been owned by non-profit organizations associated with different eras at different times, an influential group historically linked to right-wing causes – founded on the basis that ordinary life and daily work are paths to sanctity and service. Community.

As the story goes, The building was used by a third non-profit organization called the Fairridge Residential and Cultural Center, which is affiliated with the Opus Dei and promotes “moral and ethical unity”.

Renovation of the mansion began in 1997 Tiffany Iyer House

Beiridge began the renovation in 1997, when he first hired an architectural firm to study the mansion and prepare a defense plan. Since 1998, the renovation has been organized by the campaign for the Air House And a similarly named pioneer group, which received grants from the City of Boston, the Massachusetts Historical Commission, and the Federal Save America Treasure Project and private charities and donors.

In collaboration with Trimount and Beiridge, The mansion underwent about $ 3 million worth of interior and exterior renovations yesterday. The work helped to restore the mosaic panels on the facade and to repair the stained glass screen in the mansion’s library area. It displayed a twenty-foot-long Tiffany lamp above the marble stairs, using existing glass and replacing missing pieces from the Tiffany class’s Newstot Collection with surviving glass.