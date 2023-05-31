The “CUNY Reconnect” program helps you complete your university studies: How to join

If time has passed and you wish to complete your university studies, Hostos Community College (CUNY), located in The Bronx, offers a program to reconnect with your academic goals.

It’s “CUNY Reconnect,” a program aimed at returning New Yorkers and Latinos living in the Big Apple to finish their studies.

Around 17,000 students have already benefited from the scheme, which allows you to resume courses you could not start and complete in your home country, and get your subjects validated.

How to Apply for the “CUNY Reconnect” Program

That’s the first step Click here Enter the CUNY website, which offers a plan to reconnect with your courses.

next, Click “Contact Browser” and the page will automatically take you to a section where you need to fill out a form. Put your name, surname, email, mobile phone and some requested university information.

When done, click “Deliver” and that’s it, you must now wait for CUNY Reconnect staff to contact you. Verify the data before submitting.

For more information, you may call 646-664-3560 Or 1-800-CUNY-YES (1-800-286-9937). You can also send messages to email [email protected]. However, it is best to fill out the form on the page.

This may interest you: