Trump threatens that children of undocumented immigrants will “have no US citizenship.”

Miami.- Former President of the United States, Donald TrumpHe announced this Tuesday that if he wins the 2024 election, he will sign an executive order to end the law on his first day in the White House. Automatic citizenship for children of immigrants People who do not have legal immigration status in that country.

“As part of my plan to secure the border, on the first day of my new term, I will sign an executive order clarifying to future children of future children, federal agencies, under the correct interpretation of the law. Illegal immigrants They don’t automatically get US citizenship,” he said in a video recorded from his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

With that measure, Trump (2017-2021) aims to end “significant disincentives to illegal immigration” and “deter” those planning to enter the United States illegally from traveling.

One of six candidates participating in the primaries to elect the former president Republican candidate 2024 US presidential election.

mcc