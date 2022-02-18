The College of Chemical Sciences recognizes girls and women in sciences

During the iftar, the Faculty of Chemical Sciences at UACH was honored by the IUPAC with first place, for organizing the largest number of breakfasts in Mexico compared to other participating countries.

Officials from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua emphasized that women so far “still face obstacles to progress in the field of science, which is why the alma mater is sensitized and directed to remove barriers, and create conditions for a more equitable society.”

She highlighted the rationale for declaring International Women’s Day and highlighted the initiatives implemented by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, as well as the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment.

Likewise, the International Telecommunication Union and other competent organizations to support women scientists and enhance their access to education, training and research in the fields of science and mathematics.

During the event, in which secondary and higher education institutions from nearly 19 states participated, the Rectory of the Distinguished University of Puebla, the University of Guadalajara and researchers from SNIF, as well as students from the Undergraduate College, revealed that it is essential that women be interested in participating in the field of science.

This year, the Autonomous University of Nayarit, Autonomous University of Baja California, Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Autonomous University of Queretaro, Autonomous University of Puebla and Autonomous University of Puebla have joined the “Global Breakfast for Women in Science 2022”. Yucatan University.

The organization was jointly with the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), in celebration of the “International Day of Women and Girls in Science”, as well as in compliance with Goal 5 (Gender Equality) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the 2030 Agenda.