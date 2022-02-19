The College of Science inaugurates the Physics School Professors’ Hall

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santo Domingo. – The Faculty of Sciences of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) inaugurated, on Friday, the Teachers’ Hall of the School of Physics, during an activity presided over by the Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies, Dr. Mauro Canario who represented the President of the University, Dr. Emma Polanco Mello.

Canario congratulated the achievement of the opening of the hall because – as he emphasized – it contributes to improving the quality of the teacher in the optimal conditions for teaching as well as in the process of teaching and learning.

While the Dean of Sciences, Teacher Radhames Silverio Gonzalez, emphasized that among the priorities of the Board of Directors of that academic unit, is the adaptation of physical spaces.

He pointed out that the College of Physics is a pioneer in the field of research and training for human resources in the country, due to its commitment to quality and scientific and technological rigor.

He pointed out the importance of innovating the said school, saying, “It has created a multimedia tool that allows the continuation of teaching in the virtual way.”

He cited a series of accomplishments, such as a patent and two in progress, among others in terms of master’s and graduate degrees.

The Director of the School of Physics, Professor José Ferreira Capilan, after highlighting the progress of this educational entity, emphasized that it is distinguished by its team spirit and in harmony, while expressing its call to service and sympathy. .

Ferreira Capilan highlighted the school’s achievements in updating the various general physics lab manuals, the success of internal competitions, and the creation of a YouTube channel with 5,750 subscribers and 59 videos, some of which have garnered more than 79,000 views.

Plus digital enrollment with physics professors’ resumes, appointments and promotions, new master’s degrees, newsletters, and renovation of school facilities.

Deputy Administrative Counsel, Teacher Pablo Valdez, as well as teachers and administrative staff, among others, were also present at the activity.

