January 12, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The co-founder of WhatsApp will be the new CEO of Signal

The co-founder of WhatsApp will be the new CEO of Signal

Zera Pearson January 12, 2022 3 min read
file image. | Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Although Signal was not very well known as WhatsApp, it has earned its place as one of the most “secure” and private messaging services out there so far, since with a team of only 30 people, the app has managed to gain a user base that is constantly growing During this period, its founder was Moxie Marlinspike, decides to step back to find his next replacement.

As Marlinspike himself explained through a statement, after ten years of working on the app, he made the decision to resign his position and announced that it would be Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, who would take over temporarily, serving as an “interim” CEO while an official replacement is found. .

In the letter, Signal’s outgoing CEO explains and shares that for the first six years of the project he had to act alone, writing all the Android and server code, as well as being the only person “on demand for service” which meant carrying his computer in Sometimes, I find myself sitting alone on the sidewalk in the rain late at night trying to diagnose service deterioration.”

The Signal landscape has changed dramatically over time, with Signal now having a team of 30 people including engineers and designers, according to specialist media tech techcrunch, the messaging service averages 40 million monthly users.

With the announcement, Marlinspike explained, “I will continue to remain on the Signal Board of Directors, committed to helping demonstrate Signal’s mission from this role, and will transition as CEO over the next month to focus on finding candidates. Please call if possible to be you!”

See also  Mark Zuckerberg announces name change from Facebook to Meta | Univision News United States

To help with these transition assignments, it will be Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp and a member of Signal’s board of directors who will serve as CEO of the company although not permanently, as Acton has volunteered himself for the temporary position while another candidate is found.

Whoever will lead the Signal Foundation will be one of the creators of WhatsApp and has been one of the most vocal critics of the evolution of the instant messaging service Meta, since he left the company in 2018, through which Acton encouraged their social networks to delete Facebook.

Acton also sparked controversy in his statements, because in 2018 he stated in an interview with Forbes that he regretted selling WhatsApp to Facebook, a sale that closed for $19,000 million, “I sold the privacy of my site users. (…) I made a choice and waived. He said At that time “I live with him every day”.

It should be noted that Signal gained popularity when, at the beginning of 2021, it announced changes to its privacy policies, which caused the discontent of millions of people who migrated temporarily or permanently to other services such as Telegram and Signal, despite the fact that WhatsApp tried to clarify those new measures. , arguing that it would not affect end-to-end encryption on messages, and the controversy raged for months.

Although WhatsApp is still a pioneer in the field of messaging, Signal has proven itself as a serious alternative for users who are concerned with the security and privacy of their chats.

Read on:

How to recover deleted chats from Facebook Messenger
WhatsApp plans to add new search criteria for unread chats
Best Free Diet & Nutrition Apps – Recipes, Tips & More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Pfizer’s vaccine against the Omicron variant will be ready in March

January 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

They sued him after dumping 220 kilograms of coins at the home of a former employee

January 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A list of 50 airports in the US has been published where a 5G buffer zone will be established

January 9, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

The co-founder of WhatsApp will be the new CEO of Signal

January 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Livia Brito shows off the video in a white bikini on the beach

January 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

La Jornada Maya – UADY offers specialist sports medicine consultations

January 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Christian Pavon to Cruz Azul? What is known so far

January 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis