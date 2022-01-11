Pfizer’s vaccine against the Omicron variant will be ready in March

The United States struggles with rising infections and a shortage of Covid-19 tests 1:54

(CNN) – Pfizer CEO Albert Burla said Monday that a specific vaccine against the company’s type of omicron coronavirus would be ready by March.

“We are working on a new version of our vaccine, one that will also be effective against (alternative) omicron, not because it is ineffective against the other variants, but it is also effective against omicron,” Borla said. In a statement to CNBC.

How is Omicron different from other variants? This is what we know 2:50

“The hope is that we get something that has much better protection, especially against infection, because protection against hospitalization and critical illness now makes sense with the current vaccine, as long as you have … the third dose.”

This vaccine will be ready in March. I don’t know if we’ll need it, and I don’t know if and how it will be used, but it will be ready,” added Borla, CEO of Pfizer.

“In fact, we’ve already started manufacturing some of these at-risk quantities, so if this vaccine is needed, we’ll get it right away because there are a lot of conservatives who want to see it right away.”